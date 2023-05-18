Home » near tragedy at the Mental Health Center of Secondigliano
near tragedy at the Mental Health Center of Secondigliano

She was threatened by a patient who pointed a gun at her. Victim of the aggression that could have escalated into tragedywas a psychiatrist from ASL Napoli 1 who, around 19.30 yesterday, suffered the raid of violence.

The episode happened at the Mental Health Center in Secondigliano. The doctor, together with a nurse, managed to escape and lock herself up in a room awaiting the arrival of the police, immediately alerted by the garrison doctors and quickly arriving at the psychiatric center.

The man suffering from psychopathological problemsunderwent mandatory medical treatment at the hospital del Mare where he was accompanied by the doctor who had threatened and who, despite the shock suffered, decided not to interrupt his shift of service.

The directors of the Mental Health Units of the ASL Napoli1 together with the Director of the Mental Health Department – will meet this morning at the Secondigliano Mental Health Center to express support for their colleague and take stock of the situation.

The doctor will have available – from the healthcare company – a criminal lawyer to lodge a biased complaint.

