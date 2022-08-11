In fact, everyone wants to know when Intel will officially go on sale…



Intel has been working very hard to promote Arc A series graphics cards recently, even though it still doesn’t have an exact release time, but we can confirm that the high-end part has Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750, and earlier Intel released another one by Tom Peterson A video with Ryan Shrout about the performance of the Intel Arc A750.

In this video, Intel directly compares the performance of the Intel Arc A750 to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060.

The test conditions used two resolutions of 1920 x 1080 and 2560 x 1440, and the test items were close to 50 games with DirectX 12 and Vulkan API.

In the 1920 x 1080 resolution mode, the two graphics cards use the “Ultra” setting for game effects; as for the 2560 x 1440 resolution mode, the game effects use the “High” setting.

As a result, the Intel Arc A750 leads the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 by about 3% at 1080p, and about 5% at 1440p. Intel also gives game data using the Vulkan API, and roughly speaking the Intel Arc A750 is 4 – 5% ahead of the GeForce RTX 3060 at 1080p and 1440p.

The video also emphasizes that the current Intel Arc A series drivers are not yet perfect, and subsequent updates will continue to improve game performance.

Although Intel has not officially given the exact specifications of the Arc A750 graphics card, from various information on the Internet, we can know that this graphics card has 24 Xe Cores, 3,072 Shaders and 192 bit 12GB GDDR6 memory configuration.

Intel’s platform for this test is Intel Core i9-12900K, with DDR5-4800MT/s 16GB x2 memory, GeForce RTX 3060 from EVGA, with 1882MHz GPU Boost Clock.