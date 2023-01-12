Pinterest speaks for itself: research on social media “neck posture exercises” increased by 210% in 2022 alone. A sign that this part of the body is among the most painful for most people. And it’s not just a matter of bad weather or humidity but also of a bad posture that weighs especially on the cervical. Resulting in pain. But, before getting to more serious problems that also involve the younger generations, it is possible to “unblock” the situation.

Neck pain and poor posture, a Gen Z problem. But that’s not all

Is called Tech Neck Sindrome o anche Text Neck Sindrome and they are affected especially the younger ones who, between smartphones and tablets, spend a lot of time with their neck tilted downwards. Consequences, in addition to an early appearance of wrinkles as many cosmetic brands are seeing, too posture damage: «If it is true that many people, regardless of age, have one poor posture causing muscle pain, the younger generation is the one that suffers the most. Not only because they are taller than their parents but also less muscularly structured, but because always having the neck tilted downwards causes dorsal kyphosisa wrong positioning of the head which always tends downwards and an anterior-posterior muscle imbalance» he explains Paola Miretta, personal trainer.

A problem, or rather a pain, which has also been highlighted by Pinterest searches. According to the annual report of the social network, in fact, it is highlighted that in 2022 searches around topics such as “neck posture exercises” have increased (+210%), “hip mobility exercises” (+100%), “mobility stretches” (+140%). In short, even the social network underlines that perhaps the body “creaks” and is starting to feel the effects of a position that is not always comfortable in study and work.

Behind neck pain and poor posture is myofascial fascia

And the problem is all there, in the myofascial fascia: «It is in fact here that all the problems accumulate in these cases. It is nothing but connective tissue that surrounds the whole body, muscles, bones, nerves, organs and joints, like a kind of overalls. The moment you have bad habits, this band starts to stiffen and hurt. Just like a dry sponge» explains the expert.

So how to solve the situation? «To loosen the bandage and soften it again specific exercises are required. First of all, you need to rebalance your muscles. In these cases, in fact, we will have very used and developed muscles and others completely forgotten. Then we proceed with stretchingeven with the use of rollers or balls, bodyweight exercises but also pilates or yoga, such as sun salutationshelp to release tension on the fascia.

Ipath Yoga, the slow movement that acts on neuralgia

But in this case it is important to act slowly. Especially in the most serious cases, when perhaps due to the pain we no longer move and stiffen, it is essential intervene with micro-movements that get the body used to it again. “It is the principle upon which theIpath Yoga, Restorative Yoga. It is a particular branch of the discipline based and specific precisely to give relief to the myofascial area. It is a real therapeutic yoga».

In fact, it is not just about relaxing the body and mind but above all about restore the correct alignment of the vertebrae and to dissolve all neuralgic tensions. Developed by the American Denese Cavanaugh, the aim is to passively rebalance through deep relaxation. In this sense, i movements are very slow, almost in slow motionand are performed on the ground, usually with the help of yoga bricks to give support, so as to give less pain to the body, especially the spine, and redistribute its weight.

«In this discipline there is not only physical effort but above all awareness. Indeed, it is essential in this type of work be aware of your body but also of the correct movements and above all to find a correct postulating position that is suitable for your life».

Somatic work, exercises to do even in the office

In these cases, even those defined as “somatic work”: «It is about all those natural movements based very much on instinct. For example, stretching is one of them. They are very slow, they even lead to relief precisely because they help to release tensions and above all they act on the brain because they give the perception of what the pain is or where the soreness is».

Stretching, slowly rotating the neck, moving the shoulders and stretching the arms are part of this typology, «even the same getting up from your desk, which needs to be done every 20-25 minutes. They help to release tensions but also to reactivate the circulation and loosen the spine and neck. And can be done anywhere».

