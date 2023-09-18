Home » Necroptosis: a new target for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease?
Health

Necroptosis: a new target for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease?

by admin
Necroptosis: a new target for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease?

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Alzheimer’s puzzle has lasted 40 years. The death of brain cells, neurons, which characterizes the disease – together with the accumulation of two proteins (amyloid and tau) – has always been a mystery and a source of scientific debate for decades.

Now, a team of researchers from the Dementia Research Institute at University College London and KU Leuven in Belgium appear to have clear evidence about how and why neurons die. The mechanism of accumulation of abnormal proteins in the brain is in fact linked to “necroptosis”, a form of cellular suicide. A result that opens a new perspective for research and therapy of this form of dementia which, recently, has seen the arrival of new drugs that act on amyloid, but which have the limitation of not being able to be administered to all patients, to have low efficacy and even serious side effects.

The new research, published in Science, was conducted on genetically modified mice in which 100,000 human neurons were introduced into the brain. «The abnormal amyloid protein begins to accumulate in the spaces between neurons, leading to inflammation of the brain, which the neurons do not like – say the researchers – And this begins to change their internal chemistry: tangles of tau appear and the brain cells they begin to produce a specific molecule (called Meg3) which triggers death by necroptosis”. The significant fact is that the brain cells survived when the team managed to block Meg3 with drugs administered orally (two anticancer and an anti-inflammatory).

See also  Cervical, exercises to prevent or relieve discomfort

“This discovery, although at an early stage, is important because it indicates new mechanisms of cell death in Alzheimer’s that we had not previously understood and could pave the way for new treatments to slow or even stop the progression of the disease in the future” he commented Susan Kohlhaas, Alzheimer’s Research UK.

You may also like

Florence Lions Club Celebrates 70th Year with Donation...

Tumors, 80% of patients did not have a...

Jerez Ranks Third Most Active City in the...

The first vaccine against liver cancer tested at...

US FDA Concludes Phenylephrine-based Oral Decongestants are Ineffective...

Codivilla spring: What is it for and which...

Ultrasounds: Exploring the Intersection of Nature and Medicine...

«Deaths doubled in 3 weeks, vaccine for the...

Get Fit with the Xiaomi Redmi Smart Band...

Grandparents become teachers of “healthy lifestyles” for their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy