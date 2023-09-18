Necroptosis: a new target for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease?

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Alzheimer’s puzzle has lasted 40 years. The death of brain cells, neurons, which characterizes the disease – together with the accumulation of two proteins (amyloid and tau) – has always been a mystery and a source of scientific debate for decades.

Now, a team of researchers from the Dementia Research Institute at University College London and KU Leuven in Belgium appear to have clear evidence about how and why neurons die. The mechanism of accumulation of abnormal proteins in the brain is in fact linked to “necroptosis”, a form of cellular suicide. A result that opens a new perspective for research and therapy of this form of dementia which, recently, has seen the arrival of new drugs that act on amyloid, but which have the limitation of not being able to be administered to all patients, to have low efficacy and even serious side effects.

The new research, published in Science, was conducted on genetically modified mice in which 100,000 human neurons were introduced into the brain. «The abnormal amyloid protein begins to accumulate in the spaces between neurons, leading to inflammation of the brain, which the neurons do not like – say the researchers – And this begins to change their internal chemistry: tangles of tau appear and the brain cells they begin to produce a specific molecule (called Meg3) which triggers death by necroptosis”. The significant fact is that the brain cells survived when the team managed to block Meg3 with drugs administered orally (two anticancer and an anti-inflammatory).

“This discovery, although at an early stage, is important because it indicates new mechanisms of cell death in Alzheimer’s that we had not previously understood and could pave the way for new treatments to slow or even stop the progression of the disease in the future” he commented Susan Kohlhaas, Alzheimer’s Research UK.

