The continuous search to have a perfect physical shape, but above all in health leads to testing various diets, some of which are not always balanced. For this reason it is advisable to consult an expert when you decide you want to lose a few pounds by avoiding the harmful do-it-yourself.

Having said that, the trend of recent times is to refer to i cibi a calorie negativefoods which, according to a certain chemical reaction activated by the body, consume more calories in processing each time they are eaten, compared to their intake.

But what exactly are negative calorie foods?

– Advertisement –



Celery, apples, papaya, cauliflower: these are just some of the foods that consume more calories in digesting them than those supplied by eating them.

According to this principle, by eating, calories are consumed and weight is lost. A statement that for some is brilliant and that from a psychological point of view also favors compliance with a low-calorie diet. Negative calorie foods are usually those that have one low caloric density, contain little fat, few carbohydrates and few proteins but a lot of water: among these fruit, vegetables but also spices. They are also richer in fiber and vitamins, especially vitamin C.

Negative calorie foods: celery, cauliflower and apples

– Advertisement –



There are really many negative calorie foods, just associate them together and eating and losing weight at the same time will be very easy. The most common are the celeryil cauliflower but also the bodies and the papaya.

And then again broccoli, spinach e zucchini they are perfect for facilitating weight loss. How not to consider the salads that mixed together activate the digestion process and at the same time bring very few calories.

List of negative calorie foods, drinks and spices:

water

the

coffee

herbal teas

celery

cucumbers

cauliflower

broccoli

cabbage

Brussels sprouts

red cabbage

turnip greens

cabbage

radishes

rocket salad

horseradish

mustard

chili pepper

peppers

bitter cocoa

cocoa beans

mushrooms

Finally the nerve substances such as caffeine, theophylline and theobromine contained in tea and coffee or the peoeroncino or pepper give an accentuated shock to the metabolism.

– Advertisement –