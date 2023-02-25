S&P-500

(Tiper Stock Exchange) –, together with the other Eurolists. Wall Street, meanwhile, continues trading in the red, with thewhich falls by 1.16%.

Slight drop inEuro / US Dollar, which drops to 1.055. Caution prevails overoro, which continues the session with a slight drop of 0.66%. Light Sweet Crude Oil shows a fractional gain of 1.10%.

On the levels of the eve it spreadwhich remains at +183 basis points, with the yield on the ten-year BTP standing at 4.33%.

Among the markets of the Old Continent letter about Frankfurtwhich records a significant drop of 1.72%, hesitates Londonwhich drops 0.37%, and goes down Pariswith a drop of 1.78%.

Negative session for Piazza Affari, with the FTSE MIB which leaves 1.07% on the floor; on the same line, it closes in reverse the FTSE Italia All-Sharewhich slips to 29,226 points.

In fractional decline the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-0.37%); with the same direction, down the FTSE Italia Star (-1,21%).

At the end of the session of the Milan Stock Exchange, it appears that the value of trades in today’s session was equal to 3.33 billion euros, up by 10.63% compared to the previous 3.01 billion; while the volumes traded went from 0.71 billion shares in the previous session to today’s 0.65 billion.

Of the 439 stocks traded, 167 closed lower, while 118 stocks closed today’s session higher. The remaining 154 titles are stable.

Among the best Blue Chips of Piazza Affari, well set up Saipemwhich shows an increase of 1.95%.

Toned ERG which shows a nice advantage of 1.71%.

Small step forward for Telecom Italiawhich shows a progress of 1.36%.

The strongest declines, however, occurred on Pirelliwhich closed the session at -3.76%.

Interpump drops by 3.59%.

Decided decline for Ivecowhich marks a -2.56%.

Under pressure DiaSorinwith a sharp drop of 2.37%.

At the top of the mid-cap rankings from Milan, Daniel (+3,05%), Carl Industries (+2,84%), Intercos (+2,29%) e Datalogic (+1,76%).

The worst performances, however, were recorded on doValuewhich closed at -7.90%.

He suffers Salcef Groupwhich shows a loss of 2.47%.

Prey of sellers Witwith a decrease of 2.34%.

They focus their sales on Italmobiliarewhich suffers a drop of 2.26%.

