Il January 30th is celebrated every year World Neglected Tropical Diseases Daya group of infectious and parasitic diseases primarily affecting i Developing countries. Beyond a billion people in the world it is affected, more than half lives in African continent. Amref e Medici con l’Africa Cuamm turn the spotlight on this theme, placing the Nodding Syndrome at the center of attention, which sees them operate together in Sud Sudan.

“neglected” because they do not receive the attention and funds necessary for their prevention and treatment. These diseases can cause danni irreversible to salute and to productivity of people, and contribute to endemic poverty in the affected countries. The NTDs currently recognized by WHO are twenty, including dengue, leishmaniasis, rabies and oncocercosi, called “river blindness”, associated with the development of Nodding Syndrome.

Il South Sudan, the protagonist of one of the worst humanitarian crises of all time, it is one of the countries most affected by neglected tropical diseases (ntds). Most of the population lives in conditions of extreme poverty with limited access to basic health services. The conditions of insecurity e political instability that accompanied the civil war further undermined the country’s ability to deal with the ntds.

Guglielmo Micucci, Director of Amref Health Africa – Italywho visited South Sudan in recent months on the occasion of the celebration of the organization’s 50 years of work in the country, reiterates the importance of turning the spotlight on: «The incidence and geographical distribution of ntds in the world‘s most fragile countries mirrors the critical issues faced by these countries. These are often chronic and disabling diseases, which aggravate social conditions e sanitary of the affected populations, limiting the development prospects of entire communities. There are many challenges and they require adequate global responses».

NS is a degenerative epileptic syndrome that occurs mainly in regions of Sub-Saharan Africa where “river blindness” is endemic, including South Sudan. It mainly affects i children between 5 and 15 years old and is characterized by episodes of sudden and repeated jerks of the head (hence the name “rocking syndrome”), with devastating effects on physical and neurological development. Symptoms include seizures and the development of severe deformities, behavioral problems, psychiatric disorders and/or loss of cognition. Finally, school dropout, marginalization, maltreatment, neglect and malnutrition emerge as some of the long-term consequences of NS.

With Doctors with Africa Cuamm and other partners, Amrefis part of Nodding Syndrome Alliance (NSA)an alliance born with the aim of responding to the needs of people with epilepsy (especially NS) through integrated and multi-sectoral action, aimed at strengthening the resilience of those affected and that of their communities.

As he claims Clare Scanagatta CUAMM manager for projects in South Sudan: «In a landscape in which donors are increasingly reluctant to long-term funding and cooperation between partners is more complex, the NSA is a truly positive experience because it allows into a stronger one to make advocacy and promote more appropriate policies with the local authorities and stakeholders”.

Being about chronic diseasesor long-term, the continuity in prevention, treatment and assistance which can not only be clinical but integrated into a path of social and economic rehabilitation. There are different levels of complexity, from the need for constant resources to the involvement and the collaboration of many actors, especially families and communities that need to be sensitized and to which dedicated support must be guaranteed. «From April 2020 to December 2022», continues Scanagatta, «920 patients are regularly followed up at the Mundri primary health care center and 300 at Lui. A challenging job but one that we are determined to carry on, together and with dedication».

Still in the context of neglected tropical diseases, Amrefis also completing the national trachoma mapping , a leading cause of blindness, to better inform more effective and targeted law enforcement interventions. At the same time Amref carries on Scientific studieson the effectiveness of alternative interventions aimed atcontrol and attachment‘eradication of onchocerciasis.

