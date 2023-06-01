Nei, how to recognize the evil ones to worry about

How to recognize the moles and, above all, the malignant ones? Doing self-analysis is important, that’s when to be calm and when to worry.

Moles are small hyper-pigmented spots on the skin. Of different shapes, colors and sizes, moles must be monitored and controlled to avoid the risk of more serious problems. For this reason, experts recommend a checkup at least once a year, but how can we distinguish which ones are worth worrying about?

Moles are not all the same. For this reason they must be controlled and monitored by dermatologists and experts in the sector, to avoid the risk of skin melanoma. In addition to checkups, a self-analysis of moles can be performedby following some guidelines.

For the moles it is worth it ABCDE rule, where each letter of the anagram corresponds to a characteristic to take into consideration: asymmetry, edges, colour, size and evolution. A video shot by an expert has gone viral on the web, explaining how to recognize benign and malignant moles based on those factors.

In the evil ones, how to recognize them easily with this rule

The first element examined in the video is asymmetry. When a mole looks irregular and odd in shape, there’s a good chance it’s malignant. Hand in hand with asymmetry are edges which, in the case of benign moles are regular, while in malignant moles they are irregular and very jagged. But one of the elements on which to pay more attention is the color.

As explained in the Tik Tok video, color is an important index to understand the condition of the mole. When the color is too dark and turns black, that’s a sign of concern. Similarly, moles that alternate very dark parts with light and almost white parts should be kept under control.

The expert on Tik Tok also underlined the importance of the presence of nodules. These are portions of moles that are raised on the skin, and which are often dark in color and surrounded by asymmetrical and jagged edges. These are all red flags that indicate a probable malignancy of the mole. But that is not all.

How the anagram ABCDE suffers, plus asymmetry, borders and color the size must also be carefully analysed. Very high moles, in fact, must be taken into consideration and must be monitored precisely to analyze any growth (evolution).

The advice is always to contact an expert who can map the state of health of all the moles present on the body. With the arrival of summer and the beautiful season, then, it is advisable to protect the skin and moles with an adequate sunscreen which absolutely must not be missed.