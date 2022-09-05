Home Health Neill Blomkamp finds game development ‘creatively cool’ – Off The Grid
While Gunzilla Games hasn’t quite shown off much of its debut game, Off The Grid, the developer does have considerable clout at Gamescom. In this case, we had the opportunity to catch up with Neill Blomkamp, ​​the director behind District 9 and Elysium, to learn all about his involvement in the game’s creation during our German convention .

“I find game development to be very creatively cool,” Blomkamp told us. “It’s a longer process than filmmaking, and it feels like you’re in the post-production part of filmmaking all the time, which is nice. It’s a kind of Depressive situation, you can take it slowly, but it’s fine, I’m getting a creative feel for what we’re doing, and I think it’s going to be cool. There’s a lot of work ahead of us.

Later through the interview, which you can see in full above, we also asked Blomkamp when we can expect a good look at Off The Grid.

“I think around this time next year, we’ll be in a pretty good place. How much the players have in their hands and what they see is up for grabs, but certainly by this time next year there will be a lot.

To find out why Blumkamp wants to get into game development and how Off The Grid’s development is going, be sure to watch our full interview.

