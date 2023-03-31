Neither veal nor pork – so-called veggie schnitzel are the meat-free alternative to the well-known specialty of Viennese cuisine. They consist partly of different foods. For example, there are veggie schnitzels made from soy, wheat or tofu.

Stiftung Warentest has a total of 18 veggie schnitzel ( Edition 4/2023 ) from various manufacturers, including chilled cordon bleus and frozen products. In addition to a laboratory test, the veggie schnitzel prepared according to the instructions were also tested by sensory experts for taste, appearance, smell and mouthfeel. Both results are partly surprising.

Out of 18 veggie schnitzels, not a single one was rated “very good”, seven are “good”. Nine others are rated “satisfactory”, the other two are “sufficient”. So there are no top results in the test, but no real losers either. A conclusion that can be drawn: From the frozen veggie schnitzel from Iglo, Lidl, rewe and Vantastic Foods is neither “good”, the latter is “fair”.

With the cordon bleu alternative, that cuts it

Rügenwalder Vegan Mills Cordon Bleu for around 3.30 euros, it scores “good” (grade 1.9) and even gets the rating “very good” for the microbiological quality and the sensory test.

Convince in the test: The best veggie schnitzel

Good alternatives to the Original Schnitzel include the following products:

Not only do they perform satisfactorily in terms of microbiological quality, the taste test is also consistently positive. When it comes to the calories you eat with the veggie schnitzel, however, things look a little different.

Good for animal welfare and climate – but the veggie schnitzel have a small disadvantage

In the course of the test, the experts from Stiftung Warentest also looked at the nutritional values ​​of the veggie schnitzel. They found that most of the products tested had a lot of calories. The leader in the test has an impressive 280 kcal per 100 grams.

For comparison: According to Food Database GmbH, the same amount of a breaded, fried pork schnitzel has around 236 kcal.

Nevertheless, the veggie schnitzel have a big advantage: they protect the climate and do not require any slaughtering.

You can download the detailed test report with all the results Read for a fee at Stiftung Warentest .