NEO-ADJUVANT IMMUNOTHERAPY IN SKIN CANCER, DISAPPEARANCE OF THE DISEASE IN ONE OUT OF 2 PATIENTS AFTER #ASCO23

Sand in patients with metastatic melanoma – the worst skin cancer – immunotherapy, implemented before surgery, works, and works well, why not try it in those with minor cancers such as squamous cell skin cancer?

The all-Italian multicentre study conceived by the oncologist was born from this consideration Paolo Ascierto and whose first results are being presented today at Asco, the world’s oncology summit from June 2 to 6 in Chicago.

The trial, which is called NEO-CESQ, involves 6 Italian centers, Florence Padua, Perugia, Genoa, Brescia and the Pascale of Naples as leader. Twenty-five patients enrolled and were treated with the immunotherapy drug cemiplimab two cycles before surgery and for one full year after surgery. Although still ongoing, the study showed a pathological response rate (i.e. reduction of tumor cells in the tissue involved) in 52% of enrolled patients with a percentage of severe side effects equal to zero.

Among the most common forms of skin cancer, squamous cell carcinoma is characterized by abnormal growth of cancer cells, generally with an onset of the disease in old age and an onset of the disease in the skin areas most exposed to UV rays.

The main objective of the study is precisely the pathological response; other objectives are the evaluation of recurrence-free survival, overall survival, the possible presence of adverse events and the identification of predictive biomarkers of response to treatment.

“We are satisfied with the results achieved – says Paolo Ascierto, director of the Department of Melanoma and Innovative Therapy at Pascale in Naples – In the 25 patients enrolled, a complete pathological response was observed in 9 (39%) patients and near-pCR (similar to a complete response) in an additional 2 (9%) patients, while partial pathological response (10-50% residual tumor cells) was observed in one patient and no pathological response in 11 patients. Only one patient had the treatment for clinical progression, of the other 25, finally, 2 did not undergo surgery.Furthermore, few treatment-related adverse events were observed and all were mild.No G3/G4 serious adverse events were observed.With this study further demonstrates that Italy is a leader in the field of immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors”.