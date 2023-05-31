Neonatal cholestasis: Early identification through PopòApp

For new parents comes the popòapp: a photo at the diaper for the screening for neonatal cholestasis. Thanks to the use of artificial intelligence and the stool color test, it is possible to intercept liver problems in newborns from the first days of life. This innovative application was developed in collaboration with ANIBEC. Italian National Association of Chronic Hepatopathic Children and is characterized by a precision of the results close to 100%.

Figure 1 – An app to identify the presence of neonatal cholestasis in the newborn through photos

Neonatal cholestasis: a serious condition

The neonatal cholestasis are disorders that manifest themselves with the accumulation of bile in the liver due to the reduction or arrest of the normal flow of bile to the intestine. This condition can be caused by metabolic problems, genetic defects, malformations or infections. However, in most cases, neonatal cholestasis is due tobiliary atresia, a condition in which the bile ducts are progressively destroyed. Biliary atresia is the main indication for liver transplantation in children.

Neonatal cholestasis is difficult to diagnose and occurs with a high frequency, affecting an average of 1 in 2,500 newborns. Characteristic symptoms of this condition, which usually occur during the first 2 weeks of an infant’s life, include jaundice, dark urine and light-colored stools, called hypo-acholic stools. The colorimetric characterization of the feces, through the color test, represents a method of early diagnosis of pathological neonatal cholestasis conditions.

PopòApp: how it works

The call application PopularApp, developed by the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital of Rome in collaboration with ANIBEC, uses a machine learning algorithm. So as to facilitate the early identification of cholestasis in the first weeks of life of children through the recognition of hypo-acholic stools. Operation is simple: parents or doctors take a photo of the “poo” on the diaper and the algorithm compares the color of the photo with a predefined color card. In doing so they give a first indication of the presence of cholestasis. In the event of a positive result, the app allows you to contact the specialized center to further the test through a visit or a televisit of the child, attaching the photo taken.

The validity of PopòApp

PopòApp is the result of over a year of studies conducted by clinicians and researchers of the Hepato-bilio-pancreatic Surgery and Liver-Kidney Transplants and Hepatogastroenterology and Nutrition of the Child Jesus units, coordinated by dr. Marco Spada. The results of the research, based on a sample of 160 images, have demonstrated an accuracy of the app equal to 99,4%with a positive predictive value of 98,4% and a sensitivity of 100% without false negatives. Regardless of the smartphone model used. The study was published in the Journal of Medical Screening.

According to Dr. Marco Spada, head of Hepatobiliary Pancreatic Surgery and Baby Jesus Liver-Kidney Transplants, recognizes neonatal cholestasis as early as possible to ensure effective treatment and have normal life prospects for the newborn. In fact, if the disease is identified and treated early by specialists, almost 100% of newborns can be effectively treated and have normal life prospects. This is the objective of the mobile app we have developed, which represents a precise and intuitive tool at the service of children’s health and medical research”.

Conclusions

PopòApp, available free of charge on all mobile devices, represents an innovative and easy-to-use tool for new parents, the possibility of carrying out a screening of neonatal cholestasis through a simple photo of the diaper. Using artificial intelligence and colorimetric characterization of feces, it allows for early identification of pathological conditions and timely management by health professionals. The app offers near 100% accuracy of results, as confirmed by research published in the Journal of Medical Screening. PopòApp represents an important step forward in safeguarding the health of newborns and in the fight against liver diseases in children.

