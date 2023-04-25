neoplas med and Niterra expand strategic partnership

Instinctif Deutschland GmbH

Greifswald

Strategic investments and doubling of sales lay the foundation for further internationalization and product development of neoplas med

Treatment with neoplas med plasmajet brings faster healing and has cost advantages

State Secretary Jochen Schulte praises the innovative spirit of neoplas med GmbH

The Greifswald-based medical technology company neoplas med GmbH and its strategic partner, the Japanese technology company Niterra (formerly NGK SPARK PLUG Co., LTD) are further expanding their successful partnership with a further growth investment via their partner Pegasus Tech Ventures. The investment is intended to further support the successful internationalization and to advance the development of new products and fields of application.

In June 2022, the Greifswald-based company neoplas med GmbH and the Japanese technology group Niterra Co., Ltd., which operated under the name NGK SPARK PLUG Co., LTD until April 2023, announced a strategic partnership linked to investment. neoplas med GmbH has developed an innovative therapy for the treatment of chronic and infected wounds, in which cold plasma is applied to wounds without contact and under visual control, largely painlessly. The cold plasma from the plasma jet kINPen® MED kills germs and pathogens and accelerates the wound healing process. For people who suffer from diabetic foot syndrome, for example, the therapy represents a new chance for healing. A study shows that 59 percent of wounds heal within six weeks. This is a significant advance in the field of wound healing compared to just five percent with the previous standard therapy. A recently published scientific article also showed that treatment with the kINPen® MED is on average up to 52 percent cheaper than standard wound therapy.

“We doubled our sales in 2022 and thank our strategic partner Niterra for the trust and support in internationalizing and opening up new sales channels. We are proud of the strong result and that Niterra continues to expand its strategic investment. These are important milestones on our journey to make the groundbreaking plasma jet technology accessible worldwide and to further develop it,” says Ulrike Sailer, Managing Director of neoplas med GmbH.

Technology sets new standards

Niterra is a Japanese technology group that has specialized in spark plugs, sensor technology and technical ceramics since its inception. With more than $1 billion in assets and a $100 million corporate venture capital fund established in partnership with Pegasus Tech Ventures, Niterra invests in leading-edge technologies, including medical devices, worldwide. While looking for new growth opportunities, Niterra became aware of the Greifswald company. “Neoplas med and the attention it received in the medical world were of interest to us right from the start. Under the management of Ulrike Sailer, the company has developed very well and I am very happy about the potential for further growth and expansion,” says Dirk Schapeler, President of Niterra Ventures Company at Niterra Co., Ltd.

The company is also known in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania as an innovation driver. “neoplas med GmbH stands for innovative cutting-edge technology from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. With the advancement of its cold plasma jet technology, even more patients in Germany and the world can be reached and their suffering further alleviated. The company is continuously developing at the Greifswald location forward. It is good that internationalization is being pushed further. In the end, supra-regional sales markets with competitive products also help ensure that well-paid jobs are secured and also created in Western Pomerania,” said the State Secretary in the Ministry of Economics, Infrastructure, Tourism and work of Jochen Schulte.

In the future, jet cold plasma therapy should also be part of the standard treatment of wounds. That is why the people of Greifswald have submitted an application to the Federal Joint Committee for reimbursement. He sees a lot of potential in the therapy and has taken the first steps so that the health insurance companies will take over the therapy in the future. Until then, the treatment with cold plasma will only be paid for by some health insurance companies, but it is also affordable for self-payers.

To the background:

Cold physical plasma is an ionized gas created by electrical energy. The plasma jet kINPen® MED uses the noble gas argon for this purpose. It is applied precisely to the affected wound using a jet stream and ensures that cells are stimulated to grow again and the wound is closed, and that germs and pathogens are killed.

About neoplas med GmbH

neoplas med GmbH was founded in 2009 as a spin-off from the Leibniz Institute for Plasma Research and Technology e. V. (INP) in Greifswald. Ulrike Sailer has been the managing director since the end of 2019. The company develops innovative products for medical applications based on the plasma medical research of the INP. The first milestone is the CE-certified plasma jet kINPen® MED, which was the world‘s first plasma jet to be approved for the treatment of chronic wounds and pathogen-related skin diseases. The precision technology was developed together with the INP as an incubator and in cooperation with the plasma medicine cluster in Greifswald. It is the world‘s most researched and documented plasma treatment device for infected and chronic wounds. This is confirmed, among other things, by two clinical RCT studies published in the JAMA Network Open and Nature Scientific Report, which have also been included in the S2K guideline recently published by the AWMF. The application for testing cold plasma therapy initiated by neoplas med is currently before the Federal Joint Committee, which has already confirmed the potential of the required treatment alternative. According to the decision of the G-BA of February 16, 2023, the pilot study will be carried out, subject to the examination by the BMG and publication in the Federal Gazette. For more information, see www.neoplas-med.eu

