Nerve transfer, 2-year-old towards leg recovery – Medicine

(ANSA) – TURIN, JUNE 17 – A child just under two years of age underwent a pioneering operation to restore the function of a paralyzed lower limb. The procedure, which involves techniques for repositioning healthy nerves so that they can transmit impulses to the injured parts, was performed at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in Turin. Città della Salute observes that this is the first intervention of its kind in Europe.



The little boy was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis about eight months ago.



Acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) is a very rare neurological disease that attacks the spinal cord by damaging the cells that transmit motor signals to the muscles. In the child it had manifested itself suddenly after a flu attack.



An operation was performed at the Regina Margherita which, according to reports, has precedents in the United States but not in Europe. Overseeing the procedure was Amy Moore, of Ohio State University, considered one of the few experts in the world in paralysis surgery by AFM.



The team was made up of doctors Bruno Battiston, Paolo Titolo and Nathalie Bini.



“The procedure – informs the City of Health – lasted about seven hours, during which some functioning nerve branches were reinnervated, i.e. connected like electric wires, to the non-functioning ones of the thigh and buttock. In this way the healthy nerves will reach to give an electrical impulse to the injured part, allowing it to come back to life”. The path towards rehabilitation and complete recovery, which is involving various hospital and university divisions, will take months, but at the Città della Salute they underline that “surgery paves the way for new treatment opportunities for patients with AFM” offering “hope tangible to so many other children affected by this debilitating disease”.



“Even a partial and incomplete recovery of the functionality of the leg will be a success. And in any case something incredible was done in Turin”. It is the father of the child who underwent a pioneering ‘nerve transfer’ surgery at the Regina Margherita children’s hospital in the Piedmontese capital. The man, an entrepreneur with an engineering degree, lives with his partner, a freelancer, in a city in northern Italy. The couple have another son. “To understand how things will go – he explains to ANSA – we will have to wait months. Complete recovery would be wonderful, but we believe that it will not be possible. However, even the partial restoration of motor skills will be a success. Our son will be able to move with greater ease”.



“In my city – he adds – there are hospitals of absolute excellence. But they didn’t have the ability to intercept our needs as they did in Turin at a time that was very difficult for us”. (HANDLE).

