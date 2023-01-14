Man is what he eats, wrote Ludwig Feuerbach. But if we talk about cardiovascular prevention, perhaps this sentence reflects a partial reality. Man, and his health, are also such in response to a question that does not always arise from the sensation of appetite, but rather from the stress and tension that drive the brain. Paraphrasing Feuerbach, therefore, one should say that the human being puts his heart at risk also on the basis of the reasons for which he eats.

To run the greatest dangers, in this sense, are the so-called “emotional” consumers. For them, bringing the fork to the mouth and ingesting food is not a physiological response to the need for nutrients, but rather a nervous system reaction to stress. The higher this is, the more there is a risk of exceeding, far beyond the body’s needs. Over time, this food reward mechanism tends to harden the walls of the arteries, increasing the risk of hypertension, and to make the heart stiffer and less elastic.

To signal the risks is an original study published on European Journal of Preventive Cardiologyjournal of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), coordinated by Sandra Wagner e Nicolas Girerd, of the Clinical Investigation Center (CIC-P) of Nancy, France. Experts also point to a simple rule as a countermeasure. It is based on the “3 M” system: moving, meditating and eating consciously.

Over a thousand people monitored

The research examined how eating behaviors can favor the onset of heart and artery problems. The observation went on for 13 years on over 1100 people from the STANISLAS cohort, which enrolled parents between 1993 and 1995.

Emotional eating, which is the tendency to overeat in response to negative emotions such as sadness or anxiety, was assessed using the Dutch Eating Behavior Questionnaire. Carotid-femoral pulse wave velocity and diastolic dysfunction, indicating stiffness in the arteries and heart, respectively, were measured to assess damage in the artery walls and heart muscle.

The first figure allows us to evaluate whether the arteries are stiffer and therefore define a greater future risk heart attacks or stroke, while diastolic dysfunction (with the heart failing to relax after contraction) may favor the occurrence of heart failure.

How bad is eating for stress

The analysis of the results proves that not only how much you eat matters (obviously you need to pay attention to being overweight), but also when and how you eat, with real binges followed by moments of enforced fasting and related weight control over time. .

In adults evaluated and monitored over time when eating for stress, obeying the calls of emotions and not the physiological sensation of appetite, a greater pulse wave velocity was observed, indicating the presence of less elastic arteries. But that’s not all: the heart also reacts to this condition, over time, with a 38% increase in the risk of diastolic dysfunction.

According to the experts who conducted the study, stress would drive this food reaction. The research writes that “the reward system may be particularly involved in emotional eating, where eating may reduce anxiety and eating comfort foods may dull the acute stress response.”

The countermeasures to be put in place

Another very interesting fact emerges from the survey. It is said that those suffering from “nervous” hunger necessarily eat foods rich in fats and sugars and therefore rich in calories. Scientists measured the average calorie intake: emotional eaters can binge when they are stressed and then eat less at other times, with a yo-yo mechanism that is potentially dangerous.

According to Girerd, it is necessary to focus on awareness in order to limit the risks and eliminate the habit that leads to an unhealthy diet. “It means taking time to eat, alone or with others, being in the moment and aware of what you are doing, and not being distracted by the phone or the TV – reports the expert”. Sandra Wagner adds some practical advice: “Physical activity, whether it’s a walk or more intense exercise, is another way to avoid emotional eating because it relieves stress and provides a replacement activity. Even just 10 minutes a day of meditation or breathing exercises can help refocus and reduce stress.”