Nervous hunger is the use of food in comforting function.

That is, it is a way of taking food that has nothing to do with its primary function, namely that of feeding. There are various reasons that can trigger it, for example an emotion that I can’t handle, a difficult day, severe stress, boredom, high tension, etc. It is estimated that, approximately 75% of people eat without feeling hungryand it does so due to an incorrect relationship with food.

How to recognize nervous hunger

To recognize it, let’s pay attention, for example, to the fact that nervous hunger comes suddenly with a great desire to eat high calorie foods, fat and sugary and it is often irrational or you do not notice everything you are eating.

Unlike physiological hunger which knows how to wait, nervous hunger requires food instantly, it does not stop when you feel full and generates feelings of guilt. As long as it happens occasionally, nervous eating may not have consequences.

When, on the other hand, it becomes chronic, you find yourself in a dead end as you are obviously no longer able to manage negative emotions and you are no longer able to manage food consumption and it undoubtedly becomes necessary ask for help from a professional of the sector.

What causes nervous hunger?

If you want fight nervous hungeryou need to understand what is its cause.

Nervous hunger responds to a psychological or emotional need which has nothing to do with actual hunger. Try to stop and listen to yourself, don’t be afraid of what you feel but bring it out.

When you have a clear understanding of your “enemy” it will be easier to prepare one action strategy effective to control or annihilate it!

Try to think of embarking on a path of deep knowledge of yourself, discovering your emotions, your strengths and weaknesses, a practical help that teaches you how to manage stresstension or anything else in the right, correct and above all specific way for yourself.

How to stop nervous hunger?

Try to find an alternative or a means to vent your emotions: a walk, a phone call to a friend, read a book, play sports, meditate, etc.

Remember to sleep well and at least 7 hours a night.

A valid support also comes from nature, in fact the herbal medicine offers various solutions to try to help fight nervous hunger such as, for example, a infusion of bitter orange flowers which helps to appease states of restlessness.

How do you cure nervous hunger?

The griffonia it’s excellent for nervous hunger attacks, especially at night!

Il lindento appease stress and relax the intestinal walls from spasms and valerian which is able to reduce the excitability of the nervous system and is effective for fighting insomnia and anxious states.

However, it can often happen that we are constantly hungry only because of the wrong food choices we make, having one at the base incorrect nutrition education which consequently guides us towards wrong choices.

When we are hungry between meals it can often only mean that we missed the previous meal. For example, when we eat lots of carbohydrates, simple sugars, bad quality fats, our hunger does not stop because we are not really eating.

Too many sugars alter the glycemic-insulin balance which is essential for regulation of metabolismthe accumulation of fat, to regulate the mechanism of hunger, slimming, weight gain.

What to eat when you are hungry?

The lack of essential nutrients which are not only sugars, proteins and fats but other micronutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, make us want more food.

We therefore look for other food to find what we need, vitamins, enzymes, antioxidants, important on a biochemical level, for example to make the metabolism work well or to also give signals of satiety and true nourishment.

But we find these nutrients in vegetables, greens, fruit and are a source of antioxidants, anticancer, vitamins, minerals and fiber. If at every meal, for example, we don’t eat a good amount of vegetableswe will always be hungry, our “biochemical” hunger and the need for real nutrients will not stop.

If you eat just a piece of pizza for lunch or bread and jam for breakfast you will probably notice that after 2 hours you will have a big appetite. To mitigate it you will crave and eat more carbohydrates, and so on.

The presence in every meal of vegetables and especially raw vegetables is essential as well as the right and correct balancing and combining all nutrients.

We must not consider the food alone but always the meal as a whole, with the right combinations of foods and correct way in which they are cooked.