Less than half of Nestlé-branded products can be considered ‘healthy’. This was announced by the Swiss multinational itself in a report released by the Financial Times.

Shelves with Nestlè branded products

54% of Nestlé branded products cannot be defined as healthy. This is admitted by the multinational itself which, as every year, has put on paper, in a report, the analysis and the subsequent report cards assigned to the individual products. With the exception of pet food, baby food, vitamins and special nutritional needs lines, more than half of the products received a rating of less than 3.5 stars.

An assessment that, as the non-profit organization explains Access to Nutrition Initiative, tells us that these products cannot be considered healthy. In fact, the levels of saturated fats, sugars and salt of the individual products ended up under the magnifying glass, the percentages of which obviously proved to be too high compared to the “good” ingredients.

Nestle headquarters

As explained by the Financial Times, which released the results of the report, the votes for Nestlé branded products, both food and beverages, are assigned through the HSR classification system which is considered a reference for this kind of evaluation.

The analysis and the resulting report drawn up by Nestlè is the result of a very specific request from shareholders and associations who ask that this information be better conveyed to consumers, above all in the light of the fact that the Swiss giant is still too anchored, in the his business, to “unhealthy” products.

Nestlé-branded biscuits sold in the USA

Most of Nestlé’s products are accused of being too rich in sugar and salt and consequently of promoting obesity, including childhood obesity, a real global emergency.

Last month, Nestlé chief executive Mark Schneider told a conference that the group has already made “a lot of progress” in reducing sodium, sugar and saturated fat.