Microsoft announced that containers will be one of the output types supported by the .NET SDK, which means that developers can create a containerized version of their application as long as they use the dotnet publish command. The official mentions that this feature will be convenient for local development, CI work pipelines, and execution of specific instruction use cases.

Containers are a great way to bundle applications and are currently a popular form of publishing and executing applications in the cloud. A container image file consists of two main parts, one that contains JSON metadata about how to execute the application, and the other that represents the file A list of system tarball files. In .NET 7, Microsoft has added several APIs to the .NET Runtime to handle tarball files and streaming, so that you can easily manipulate container images in a programmatic way.

Officially, this approach has been successfully used in projects such as Jib and Ko for Go in the Java ecosystem, and konet in .NET has also received good feedback. The method of generating container image files with simple tools is becoming more and more popular. Based on this concept, Microsoft seamlessly integrates the container image file creation function in the existing construction logic, implements it in C#, and integrates it into the .NET SDK, so that the .NET team can Use new features directly in existing workflows.

Since Microsoft provides some preset values, developers do not need to touch the complicated work of writing Dockerfile, but can customize various parts of the generated image file in MSBuild properties and projects.

The base image file used by Microsoft is the Debian Linux distribution. Developers can also use distributions such as Alpine or Ubuntu, but they will need to manually change the base image file property configuration. Microsoft mentioned that they believe that they use a Debian-based Runtime image. file version, which is widely compatible with most applications.

Since the function of building container image files with SDK is still in the preview stage, there are still some limitations, such as currently only supporting Linux-x64 image file deployment scenarios, Windows image files and other architectures, although they are all officially supported Development plans, but will have to wait.

Microsoft has not yet implemented authentication support and cannot push it to the remote registry. The official mentions that this feature is on their priority development list. At the same time, Microsoft recommends that developers push the image file to the local Docker daemon first. , and then use docker tag and docker push to push the image file to the destination. In addition, Microsoft has not yet implemented the customization of some image files, so more complete customization functions will be provided later.

Microsoft expects to complete the addition of new image metadata during the release candidate stage of .NET 7, and support for pushing images to remote registries, as well as support for Windows images.