On the day the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is received with great pomp in Rome by Giorgia Meloniwhile at home for weeks it is engulfed in protests against the justice reform desired by its executive, the most right-wing in the country’s history, even the Israeli community of the capital took to the streets to demonstrate. “Israel will be a democracy forever, they won’t win,” he claimed Itamar Danieli, Israeli entrepreneur who lives in Italy, promoter of the demonstration against the judicial reform with which it would be removed from the Supreme Court the right to reject government measures approved by Parliament that are in conflict with the fundamental laws of the State.

Around 200 people gathered in Piazza Santi Apostoli, amidst Israeli flags and placards (‘Israel is my homeland, keep it democratic‘) and choirs ‘democracy, democracy‘ e ‘busha, busha‘ (‘shame, shame’ in Hebrew, ed.). The presence in the square was heterogeneous, for a spontaneous movement that declared itself non-partisan: “Here we are free, unorganized, worried Israeli citizens. Left and right have nothing to do with it, we are here because we want to save democracy, period”. Others insist: “This is not the country where I was born, nobody said during the electoral campaign that our democracy would be overturned and that the powers of the Court would be limited”, explains a voter, disappointed by the LikudNetanyahu’s party. “Many are abandoning him, even those who voted for him. And he’s just looking for a safe conduct to escape from processes for corruption (which, if convicted, would result in his impeachment, ndr)”, they claim from the square.

There are those who reject theassist of the Italian executive, which hosted the prime minister during his moment of greatest political difficulty: “The Italian government and the other Europeans they should isolate Netanyahu, force him to negotiate, even with economic sanctions”. “A mistake to have received it? This is realpolitik...”, explain others. But there are also those who attack: “Only Hungary e Italy have received it. Not Great Britain, nor the United States. We need to put pressure on him.”

But if the justice reform has brought Israelis back to the streets, reawakening public opinion, the same interest does not seem to arouse the respect for rights of the Palestinian people in the occupied territories, nor the multiplication on the horizon of settler settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories. At least not among the organizers. “Ours is a heterogeneous movement, our priority is democracy in Israel“, Danieli cuts short. And there are also those who complain if the Palestine theme is mentioned: “We don’t want to talk about anything else”.

But from the square there are those who dissociate themselves: “What has changed in public opinion? Unfortunately, even if it is bad to say, for the first time, it is not only Palestinian rights that are at stake, but of all Israelis. And for those who also care about Palestinian rights, it is melancholy. Of course, it is encouraging to see that Israeli society still has some antibodies,” explains a young man. “The agreements between the executive forces speaking of the ‘exclusive right’ of Israeli Jews only ‘to all territorial areas of the land of Israel’. This means extending the annexation into de facto territories. And the will to retroactively legalize some illegal settlements can already be glimpsed, the trend is that ”, he denounces. With a appeal: “The hope is that the protests can extend from the reform of the justice system to the search for a solution on Palestine and respect for the rights of its people”.