Neteera Raises $13M in Series B Funding for Contactless…

Aescuvest

Jerusalem (ots/PRNewswire)

New round of funding led by Aescuvest and Omega Healthcare Investors

Neteera Technologies Ltd, an Israel-based startup revolutionizing the contactless patient monitoring market, today announced the successful completion of a $13 million Series B funding round. The round was led by Aescuvest, a German investment company based in Munich, along with existing and new investors, including Omega Healthcare Investors – a leading US healthcare REIT (NYSE: OHI) with a particular focus on operators of skilled nursing and healthcare facilities assisted living and Nanz Family Office, Ankor Holding and Esas Private Equity. In addition, Neteera and Omega are entering into a strategic partnership to offer Neteera’s technology to Omega’s healthcare operator partners.

With this latest round of funding, Neteera will accelerate sales, production and deployment of its touchless patient monitoring solution and advance the development of its medical sensor platform. The technology enables continuous monitoring of patient biomarkers without requiring patient contact or involvement. This makes patient monitoring more efficient, leading to better outcomes and a reduced burden on clinicians.

“Aescuvest’s focus is to fund healthcare developments that have a positive impact on society. We believe that Neteera’s innovative technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we care for patients,” said Sebastian Gührs , Partner & Head of Investment at Aescuvest.

Another investor, Omega Healthcare Investors, also entered into a strategic partnership with Neteera. As part of this relationship, Neteera will become Omega’s contactless patient monitoring partner. This allows Neteera to offer the platform for remote patient monitoring across Omega’s network of long-term care and nursing facilities across the United States.

“We are excited to be working with Neteera,” said Matthew Gourmand, senior vice president, corporate strategy, Omega Healthcare Investors. “We have already deployed Neteera’s technology in a test group of facilities and have received positive feedback from operators. Overall, it has highlighted a reduction in hospital admissions and early detection of changes in residents’ clinical needs. We believe this technology will empower caregivers can help ensure a high level of care and comfort for residents.”

Founded in 2015, Neteera quickly gained recognition for its innovative, FDA-cleared platform for contactless remote patient monitoring. The platform, which enables continuous and seamless real-time monitoring of patients’ biomarkers, improves patient care and staff efficiency. With FDA clearance and recent funding, the company is poised to bring its technology to more patients in need.

“We are excited to be working with Aescuvest and Omega to further develop and scale our breakthrough solution,” said Isaac Litman, CEO of Neteera. “With this funding and strategic partnership with Omega, we will be able to expand our reach and accelerate our mission to improve patient outcomes while reducing burden on clinicians.”

About Aescuvest:

Aescuvest is a Munich-based investment company focused on financing companies in the digital healthcare space. As the operator of a special investment platform, the company offers exclusive access to promising healthcare companies and facilitates direct investments via SPV structures. By providing entrepreneurial investments in a thriving market, Aescuvest enables investors to participate in lucrative healthcare investment opportunities.

About Omega Healthcare Investors:

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. The asset portfolio is operated by various healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple net lease structure. The plants cover all regions of the USA and Great Britain.

About Neteera:

Neteera’s FDA-approved continuous, non-contact, passive vital signs and biodata monitoring solution provides better patient monitoring for both the crisis-ridden healthcare system and homecare. The sensor platform eliminates the need for manipulation of devices, removal of clothing and the presence of caregivers. Neteera’s technology is based on a secure, maintenance-free, sub-THZ micro-radar on-chip sensor solution that protects privacy as it is not camera-based. Neteera’s solution improves care and reduces healthcare costs by providing optimal patient comfort.

Original content by: Aescuvest