Netflix has found another segment to expand into: that of corsi fitness. Starting December 30, they will arrive in the catalogue 30 hours of content and exercises in multiple languages from Nike Training Club, the fitness platform/app that contains courses of various disciplines (from yoga to HIIT), a competitor of Apple Fitness Plus or Peloton if desired. You can also set various types of goals at Nike Fitness, but you don’t need specialized Nike physical products. Most of the courses do not even require you to have specific tools and equipment.
Netflix says that at least for the moment the episodes will be released in two tranches: the first will arrive next week, the second at an unspecified point in 2023. In the first tranche we will have a total of 46 episodes divided into five courses:
- Kickstart Fitness with the Basics (13 episodi)
- Two Weeks to a Stronger Core (7 episodi)
- Fall in Love with Vinyasa Yoga (6 episodi)
- HIT & Strength with Tara (14 episodi)
- Feel-Good Fitness (6 episodi)
It’s not hard to imagine Netflix seeing a great potential for this segment. It’s increasingly common to watch a show, movie, or other type of content while exercising on a treadmill or stationary bike. More and more tools of this type offer some kind of system to facilitate this – from the simple holder for your electronic devices to the integrated tablet / display. Switching through Nike, however, can be beneficial for both – Netflix does not have to invest in the production of original content and can rely on the prestigious name of Nike, while Nike can find a new channel to promote its service and find new users.