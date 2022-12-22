Netflix has found another segment to expand into: that of corsi fitness. Starting December 30, they will arrive in the catalogue 30 hours of content and exercises in multiple languages ​​from Nike Training Club, the fitness platform/app that contains courses of various disciplines (from yoga to HIIT), a competitor of Apple Fitness Plus or Peloton if desired. You can also set various types of goals at Nike Fitness, but you don’t need specialized Nike physical products. Most of the courses do not even require you to have specific tools and equipment.

Netflix says that at least for the moment the episodes will be released in two tranches: the first will arrive next week, the second at an unspecified point in 2023. In the first tranche we will have a total of 46 episodes divided into five courses: