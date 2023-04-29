Home » Netflix is ​​official: there’s a new subscription and it will cost only €5 a month, but not all that glitters is gold
by admin
Netflix has announced the arrival in Italy of the new subscription plan: a crazy offer for just over €5 a month!

Netflix it is currently a real one streaming giant and has expanded its catchment area to many countries around the world.
Over the years the platform has made available different subscription plans based on user preferences and recently announced a new one.

As many know, before this new introduction, Netflix allowed you to choose between three different subscription plans: Base, Standard e Premium.
The plan that most people use is the Basic plan €7.99 per month which supports the vision of all content without adswhich is also the cheapest one.

However, Netflix has wanted to go big and has just announced the arrival of a brand new, even cheaper subscription plan.

The right time to subscribe to Netflix: here’s why

Although Netflix is the world‘s top on-demand streaming platform at present, there are still many people doubtful about subscribing.
The main reason lies precisely in the price which can sometimes be prohibitive or in the nature of the contents: that’s why This is exactly the right time to subscribe.

Between April and May, a plethora of new content will arrive on the platform; moreover, two unmissable and exclusive Netflix titles will also arrive in the following months.
Just a few days ago the sixth season of Black Mirror was announced after 4 years from the last projection, moreover the creators of Stranger Things they also spoke of the arrival always on the platform of an animated series dedicated to the famous saga of the Upside Down.

Netflix logo

If, on the other hand, you are doubtful due to the not really accessible price, know that Netflix has announced the arrival of a new subscription plan at an even lower price.
To be honest, this is not a real new introduction, but only a change of nomenclature: the piano Base with Advertisements becomes Standard with Advertisementsbut the price remains the same.

Just a name change or is there something more?

Before this new introduction, the Basic plan with advertising allowed all users to have access to many contents of the Netflix catalog at a lower price, but with the obligation to also see a commercial break of about 4 minutes before and after the show.
The “Basic with advertising” plan becomes “Standard with advertising” at the same price, but with gods more content for users.

All users who subscribe to the “Standard with advertising” plan will have access to most of the contents of the Netflix catalog (except for some movies and TV series).
Other than that the contents will be available with a Full HD quality and there will also be the possibility of watch Netflix on two devices.

Netflix and chill

The catalog of games included in the “Base” package also remains the same for this new Standard plan, but as expected the download of the contents will not be allowed.
Despite the improvement in content and the transition from the “Basic” plan to the “Standard” plan, Netflix has decided to leave the cost unchanged: €5.49 per month.

But don’t worry, in a few weeks it should definitely drop to €5, the leaks and the rumors speak for themselves, the announcement is expected in the first weeks of June, stay tuned!

