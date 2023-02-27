The second season of the TV series Incastrati, written, directed and interpreted by Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone, returns from next Thursday 2 March.

And serial license plate Netflix and produced by Tramp Limited characterized by an alternation between the classic humor of the comic duo and typical elements of the thriller genre. To complete the cast, Marianna di Martino (Agata) and Anna Favella (Esther) also return together with Tony Sperandeo (Cosa Inutile), Maurizio Marchetti, Domenico Centamore, Sergio Friscia, Mary Cipolla and Leo Gullotta. And just today, Monday February 27thwas held in preview the projection of the former two episodes followed, then, by the meeting in Press conference with some of the protagonists of the cast and Ilaria Castiglioni, manager for the Italian series Netflix, to which we of VelvetMAG we participated.

Season 2 Synopsis Get stuck

The first installment of Stuck 2 picks up exactly where the first season left off. Salvo e Valentino they meet in a life-threatening situation. In fact, after having accidentally run over the feared fugitive boss Padre Santissimo, they are threatened with death by Tonino Macaluso, his right hand man. The latter, having caught them in the act, makes them kneel pointing a gun at them, but in the end he decides to spare them in exchange for some favours. From this moment our two “heroes” they meet, in fact, stuck a series of events within which it is really difficult to get out, especially since they have to hide the fact from their loved ones.

And to make matters worse a slew of unexpected happenings like a double homicide committed by a mysterious man and the entry of foreign criminals. Meanwhile, the investigation into the Gambino murder case continues without, however, reaching a turning point. What’s more, in all this hustle and bustle, the relationship of the two protagonists with their respective companionMarianna and Esther, will become more and more turbulent. In short, a season full of tragicomic vicissitudes in which Salvo and Valentino will manage as always, albeit a little in the balance, to get away with it.

Salvatore Ficarra and Valentino Picone on a possible return to seriality: “stories rule…”

During the press conference Salvatore Ficarra e Valentine Piconereturning from the great success of The strangenesstell how they lived this new experience of going on stage, that of seriality. Salvatore Ficarra: “for us seriality was a way to face another way of being on stage. Have the chance to play with a longer timecarry on i personages in a new shape. It was an experience we wanted to have and we jumped at the chance Netflix he offered us”.

TV series project Get stuck already born with the idea of ​​a second season which concludes the narrative thread of the serial, but according to the two comedians from Palermo this does not preclude their possible return at the seriality with a new proposal. Valentine Picone: “stories always rule. Get stuck it couldn’t be a cinematic story, is born for the small screen. It always depends on the stories you come across. Maybe we’ll come across a story worth making a serial. We absolutely want to repeat this experience because we loved it, even with Netflix with which we got along very well. So we are waiting for a story to fall on us”.

Stuck 2a series that allows us to remember what the mafia was and still is today: “We mustn’t forget what happened”

A series which, as Salvatore Ficarra says, has made it possible to rememberalthough in ironic keywhat it is and still is mafia: “’We mustn’t forget what happened’ which, instead, was hoped for in the first season by Padre Santissimo. If there’s one thing history proves that people sooner or later forget. We try not to forget. Even a TV series can give an opportunity to talk so as not to forget”. Subsequently Valentine Picone continues saying: “Making fun of the mafia is a duty. We started with Born tired, our first film, to make fun of the mafiosi. We are all children of the massacres of the 90s and thanks to these massacres we have reacted and we have been influenced each one in a different way. I have journalist friends who face the mafia in one way, there are those who have become magistrates. We are very happy that even being ironic can, even partially, scratch”.