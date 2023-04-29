Nettle manure against weeds: tips for production

It’s spring and that means nettles are everywhere. It is often called a weed itself because of its rampant growth, but nettle manure weed control is an excellent natural weed killer that is very effective against dandelions, goutweed and bindweed in lawns.

Make nettle manure against weeds and use it in the garden

It is known that nettle is a plant with many beneficial properties, both for humans and for plants. Nettle manure is a preparation that preserves all these properties and enhances them through the fermentation process. It is non-toxic, chemical-free and environmentally friendly, making it the best weed killer for your garden.

How to make nettle manure

The stinging nettle has extremely deep roots with which it can absorb a variety of nutrients and the manure is particularly rich in nitrogen, iron, magnesium, potassium and trace elements, but also in organic compounds such as enzymes, bacteria, proteins and ferments. It can be used diluted as a fertilizer or against insects, and both diluted and concentrated as a natural and inexpensive weed killer.

Beware that nettle manure stinks, so we recommend making it outdoors and not in your garage or house.

What do you need for crafting?

1 kg Brennnessel

10 liters of rainwater or dechlorinated tap water

Gloves

Bucket with lid (avoid metal containers)

How to do it:

Pick young nettles on your daily walk in the local fields or in your garden. To harvest them, you can either pull them out by the roots or cut them off with scissors. Be sure to wear gloves to protect yourself.

If you cannot collect rainwater, dechlorinate 10L of tap water by leaving it in the sun for 24 hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Crush the nettles and put them in the bucket.

To avoid the bad smell, add 500 g of rock powder and mix well.

Beneficial microbes will naturally colonize your manure, but you can speed up the process by inoculating it with preservative-free fermented foods like sourdough starter, sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, or organic beer or wine.

Mix them with the water and let the mixture ferment, covered, in a sunny spot for one to two weeks.

If possible, stir the nettle manure once a day so that bubbles form. It should stir well and not be too thick.

If the manure does not form any visible bubbles after a week or two, this means that it is no longer fermented and has finished steeping.

Filter the liquid and discard the nettle residue. You can spread them on the compost heap.

Store the finished manure in a bucket with a lid and use within about 6 months.

Use nettle manure against weeds

Use the manure to naturally weed your garden. The nitrogen content of nettle manure is so high that if you use it in concentrated form, it will simply burn the weeds.

Water the unwanted plants with it and wait until they turn black and finally disappear. Always water the weeds from below and not over the plants and be careful not to affect the desired plants.

If you want to prevent the spread of weeds in the future, moisten the soil with manure before planting.

Do not abuse the use of the manure as it provides the soil with too much nitrogen. If the nitrogen is not taken up by the plants, it is converted into nitrates and washed away by the rain.

Where else is manure used?