And Dioscurides, a Greek doctor of the 1st century AD, used nettles to treat the same diseases for which it is still used today.

It is an important remedy for the treatment of diseases and inflammations of the urinary tract, kidney inflammation, dropsy, kidney and urinary gravel formation, even kidney stones have been successfully treated with the nettle. The stool-promoting effect of this plant causes waste products to pass away, the metabolism is stimulated, anemia is positively influenced and finally the nettle strengthens the resistance to susceptibility, such as the tendency to catch colds or to rheumatic and gouty diseases. The haemostatic effect of the stinging nettle is able to support the treatment of vomiting blood, coughing up blood and urinary blood, but also a too heavy menstrual period.

The freshly pressed juice or salad from young leaves is an effective spring cure that helps us to overcome the annual depression and overwork. Recent research on the plant has shown that nettle extracts lower blood sugar levels.

Folk medicine still uses the decoction of the finely chopped root, mixed with wine vinegar, as a hair restorer to prevent premature hair loss and dandruff. Stinging nettle schnapps is used in folk medicine to treat stomach problems and heartburn. The stinging nettle flowers from July to August and is collected – flowering or not – from May to the end of July.

Important:

Stinging nettle should not be used in the event of water retention (edema) as a result of restricted heart and kidney activity. Only the young plants should be used, otherwise stomach irritation may occur.