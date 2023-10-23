“Network of schools that promote health”, one year after the start of the experiment the Region takes stock — Health

Salomoni: “This is how we systematize ‘good practices’ to promote the well-being of the school community and combat health inequalities.” Donini: “Collaboration between the world of health and that of school is fundamental”

Schools of all levels can join the Network, with the aim of encouraging the planning, by educational institutions and training bodies, of initiatives aimed at promoting the health of all school subjects, from students to school staff

October 16, 2023 – Education for environmental sustainabilityoutings organized with school bicyclessetting up spaces for free play outdoors. And then projects to promote well-being physical and psychological of the studentsto facilitate coexistence and inclusionto oppose hardship and school dropout.

These are some of the activities and experiences put in place by “Schools that promote health”, a network of institutes of all levels created on the initiative of the Emilia Romagna region to encourage, in collaboration with Territorial health authorities and the regional school officepaths and projects for the promotion of health in school.

An experiment which, one year after its start, has involved this first school year 119 institutes and complexes throughout the regional territoryleading to the creation of numerous projects aimed at promoting healthy and correct lifestyles, which saw the participation of students, teachers, school staff and families. In a context which also sees the‘Emilia Romagna first Region to have been equipped with one dedicated law to promote the health and well-being of students.

To take stock of the experiences and initiatives carried out within the conference “Network of schools that promote health”this afternoon in Bologna at the regional headquarters, she was the school councilor, Paola Salomoni. Also speaking at the meeting were the general director of the Regional School Office for Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Versarie four institutes who joined the Network: the Filippo Re Professional Institute of Reggio Emiliail Imola high school campus, Future training body of the IeFP system of San Giovanni in Persicetoin the province of Bologna, and theCasadio comprehensive institute in Cotignola (Ravenna).

“School is a very important institution for young people, both from a didactic and educational point of view, and for the amount of time they spend there, in a substantial period of their growth, in which behaviors and habits are consolidated – underlines the councillor Paola Solomon-. Promoting health and well-being projects at school therefore means taking the opportunity to spread healthy habits, raise awareness of the importance of prevention and combat health inequalities. And, therefore, create a better teaching environment for students and school staff. The high number of members of the Network – add Salomoni – is tangible proof of the interest with which this challenge of integration between the two worlds: school and healthcare has been welcomed. The objective now – he concludes – is to further expand the initiative so that well-being and health can increasingly become a real experience in the life of our school communities”.

“Collaboration between the world of health and that of school remains fundamental in our region – comments the councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini-. Lifestyles are the main determinant of health and the strongest protective factor to avoid the onset of the main pathologies. Reinforcing, in the school context, the importance of exercising, of eating correctly, of knowing how to put into practice actions for one’s own well-being, for feeling good about oneself and with others, is an investment of primary importance for the health of boys and girls. Thanks go to all the teaching staff and school staff, to all the health and environmental professionals, and to the volunteers who make these initiatives possible. What we hope, also from a perspective of equality of opportunities for children, girls and adolescents throughout the regional territory, is that more and more schools adhere to the paths of the Schools that promote health, not surprisingly the first Program of the Plan Regional Prevention”.

What is the “Health Promoting Schools Network”

The “Network of schools that promote health” was born within the framework of Regional prevention plan 2020-2025 and of Regional law 19 of 2018“Promotion of health, personal and community well-being and primary prevention”, in implementation of which the Permanent regional table for health and prevention education in the education and training system, made up of representatives of the Region (School and Healthcare area), Regional School Office, educational institutions, accredited training bodies, local administrations and universities. Since its inception, the regional table has worked to promote actions and interventions to encourage the adoption of healthy lifestyles and to build a “Network of Health Promoting Schools”. Objective, to encourage the planning, by educational institutions and training bodies, of initiatives aimed at promoting the health of all subjects of the school.

The numbers of the Internet

In the 2022-2023 school year they are 119 schools have joined the Networkof which 61 comprehensive institutions, primary and lower secondary schools, 54 secondary schools e 4 training institutions. 7 I’m in the province of Piacenza, 8 Parma, 21 Reggio Emilia, 6 Modena, 27 Bologna6 a Imola, 6 Ferrara15 Ravenna, 12 Rimini e 11 Forlì-Cesena.

What unites the institutes is a virtuous path of health promotion, not only in the classroom, but in an organic way through scholastic, environmental and active citizenship policies that involve the entire school community, to improve the physical, organizational and relational environment of the school, in line with the objectives of the network School for health in Europeestablished byWorld Health Organization to improve the health of young people in Europe.

Numerous activities and initiatives promoted by schools: give them listening points against youth problems all’“Friend Tutor” for the prevention of school dropout, from the educational interventions on nutrition and physical activity at the pet therapy.

