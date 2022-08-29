Network, research, relationship. These are the “3 Rs” that are the fil rouge at the congress “Comprehensive Cancer Care and Research Network – CCCRN: the IRST – AUSL Romagna strategy to fight the cancer”, which will be held from 20 to 22 September at the San Giacomo Auditorium in Forlì: a three-day event with representatives of the institutions and experts from the most important Italian onco-haematological centers, the AUSL Romagna and the IRST “Dino Amadori”, to discuss the organization of the cancer network, research, relations with patients and the world of volunteering.

In the wake of Dino Amadori

The goal of Dino Amadori, master of Italian oncology and founder of the Romagnolo Oncological Institute, was to create a territorial network that was capable of taking on the primary prevention of oncological pathologies, of the entire path of the onco-haematological patient, from diagnosis early in the treatment of the disease, in the management of the advanced critical phase and aspired to European recognition as a research institution. “Dino Amadori’s dream is gradually becoming reality”, says Renato Balduzzi, president of IRST: “There is still a long way to go, but the furrow has been traced. In the first place, the Meldola Institute is becoming innervated in the territory, passing from center to network, and demonstrating, in a period in which attention to non-hospital-centric healthcare has been strengthened, that it is possible to keep hospitals and the territory together. , in tune with the important experience of the Romagna Ausl. Secondly, the integration between assistance and research allows not only to offer, in every point of Romagna connected to the Network, the best that current cancer research makes available, but also to export methods and innovation, and therefore to place our territory as a national and international reference “.

The first day: the importance of networking

The event, which is sponsored by the Oncological Institute of Romagna, opens with a day entirely dedicated to the value of “networking”. The President of the Emilia-Romagna Region, senior managers of the Ministry of Health, representatives of the Organization of European Cancer Institutes (OECI), researchers and clinicians from Irccs and the Rector of the University of Bologna will be present. The focus will be on the organization of the oncology network in the European, national and regional context and at the end of the day the “Dino Amadori” 2022 Award will be awarded to some of the most promising young Italian oncologists.

The second day: the point on research

The second day program focuses on translational research, divided into 9 topics. In particular, we will discuss lung, haematological, bone, breast, uro-gynecological and gastrointestinal system tumors, rare tumors, diagnostic and therapeutic approaches of radiometabolic medicine, radiotherapy and palliative care. For each topic, experts will be asked to take stock of new therapeutic approaches and the goals achieved by advanced diagnostics. The day will end with a public show (entrance from 20:30, always at the Auditorium), preceded by a dialogue-comparison on gender medicine in oncology, entitled “The seventh day he rested, I didn’t” by and with Enrica Tesio and Andrea Mirò (the show is included in the program of the Week of Good Living, of which IRST IRCCS is a founding partner).

The third day: the value of the relationship

The third and final day of the Congress will be dedicated to the importance of relationships and the need to propose a “new humanism” capable of overcoming indifference, nourishing the culture of solidarity and putting the most fragile at the center. Main themes of Dino Amadori’s social and professional commitment. Not only nationally, but also internationally, as evidenced by his experiences in the sub-Saharan area, carried out for years through the twinning with the Bugando Medical Center in Mwanza, Tanzania. During the event, the work carried out by the Akbaraly Foundation in favor of women suffering from oncological pathologies in that region will be presented. Stefano Zamagni, professor of Civil Economics at the University of Bologna and reference for issues related to the third sector, will also hold a lecture followed by a comparison between some important national non-profit organizations (Dynamo Camp, Lega del Filo d’Oro and Istituto Oncologico Romagnolo).

“It is not possible, in just three days, to collect the immense moral and scientific heritage of Dino Amadori, but other foundations can be laid together for the growth of IRST and international and national cooperation to defeat cancer”, comments Giovanni Martinelli , Scientific Director of IRST: “Relieving the pain of many families and returning those who suffer from cancer to civil society is now a possible, albeit difficult, challenge. We can do it only if the research, the welfare organization and the efforts of society all go in the same direction and with the same mission ”. Participation in the congress, which will take place only in person, is free upon registration on www.congressocccrn.it.