Neubrandenburg: Solution for sleep apnea and snoring

Expert Sascha Voigtländer from Neubrandenburg on the correct diagnosis and possible solutions for sleep apnea and snoring

More and more citizens are suffering from sleep problems and fatigue. A common reason for this is snoring or sleep apnea, which not only have a negative impact on the health of those affected, but can also have a severe impact on their quality of life.

“Relationships in partnership are adversely affected by the disruptive factor of background noise, and it is not uncommon for this to be a burden, not only in the bedroom,” says dentist Sascha Voigtländer.

Those affected by snoring resort to various aids, such as various products from the Internet, which often promise quick help. “Unfortunately, these splints, brackets and plasters are often not only ineffective, they also pose a health risk. Dental health is particularly at risk if inflexible and unadapted off-the-shelf products are used. Sober patients often come to us complaining about pressure in their jaws and, in the worst case, even loose teeth, since simple dental splints can often be extremely harmful,” says the Neubrandenburg dental and sleep expert.

In the case of sleep apnea (breathing pauses at night), CPAP therapy is the proven solution and is prescribed by health insurance companies. Sleep medicine uses precise tests to decide whether treatment with this device is necessary.

An overview of snoring by Sascha Voigtländer:

What happens when you snore?

“The loud snoring noise that bothers many people at night is caused by a fluttering movement of the palate, the uvula and also the base of the tongue in the pharynx when breathing in and out. In some cases, it can also be caused by obstructed nasal breathing.” There are many different methods to reduce this annoying noise, including surgery and special devices. Snoring is a common respiratory disorder caused by a blockage in the airways. The blockage prevents the air from getting into the lungs properly, resulting in uncontrolled exhalation.

What is sleep apnea and how can it be counteracted?

The so-called sleep apnea, breathing pauses during sleep and burden the lives of many people. They develop when muscle activity in the upper airway slacks and the airway becomes narrowed or even blocked. This can lead to a reduction in the oxygen content in the blood with dangerous health consequences. The irregular breathing cycles lead to loud snoring noises, resulting in a significant disruption to sleep. Dentist Sascha Voigtländer: “It is important to have this analyzed in the sleep laboratory if you have symptoms such as constant exhaustion. These nocturnal moments of stress for the body, as well as the lack of oxygen, are harmful to the heart and circulation and long-term damage to the health of those affected cannot be ruled out. It is therefore important to have these breathing pauses precisely checked by a specialist. When patients tell us about symptoms such as frequent daytime sleepiness and constant lack of concentration, we take care of a holistic diagnosis in connection with a sleep medicine approach.”

In recent years, the number of people with sleep apnea has increased as more and more people suffer from obesity, which is a risk factor for the development of nocturnal breathing pauses. It is therefore important that those affected pay attention to possible symptoms at an early stage and seek professional help in order to avoid the serious consequences of the disease.

possibilities of treatments

One treatment method to counteract this is CPAP therapy. With this therapy option, room air is pumped into the respiratory tract via a mask during sleep with a slight overpressure. It is used to treat temporary nocturnal apnea. The inflowing air prevents the breathing muscles from relaxing and blocking the passage of the airways. “However, the CPAP method unfortunately also has some disadvantages – depending on the patient: During use there is a permanent background noise, which patients often find disturbing during their sleep. The mask, tube, and running machine often make users of this therapy uncomfortable. Especially with partners, this technique is often perceived as unpleasant and sometimes leads to disturbances in relationships. In addition, many patients feel restricted in their freedom of movement because turning in bed is made more difficult by the mask and tube,” said Sascha Voigtländer in an interview. Another treatment option would be a tongue pacemaker, the costs of which can be covered by health insurance. The disadvantage of this method is that there is a possibility of damaging the lingual nerve during the operation. Furthermore, the battery of the device placed in the shoulder needs to be replaced every six years, which requires another operation.

Special splints as a solution?

A custom-made lower jaw protrusion splint can be created by specialized dentists by taking an individual jaw impression of the patient’s teeth. This is flexibly adjustable and is held by the teeth themselves. The splint works individually because it is adapted to the movements of the jaw. This method is therefore generally gentler than CPAP therapy. The protrusion splint ensures that the lower jaw is pushed forward slightly in order to tighten the tissue of the upper respiratory tract and keep it open through an opening. The symptoms of snoring and nocturnal breathing stops are thus significantly reduced. The splint is more comfortable to wear than other treatment methods, due to its accuracy of fit. The exact fit ensures that the teeth are not damaged. This method is particularly effective in terms of minimizing the previous discomfort. Patients are thus able to sleep through the night again and be able to use their days productively without a feeling of exhaustion and fatigue. Most patients report an improved quality of life as a result of this form of treatment. A sleep doctor diagnoses in detail whether the lower jaw protrusion splint is the right method to combat sleep apnea and snoring in an individual case. Expert Sascha Voigtländer has been familiar with this technique for 12 years. “The optimal cooperation between sleep medicine and specialized dentists is decisive for the individually correct treatment method. In this way, the best possible result for the individual patient can be guaranteed and health can be improved again.”

This is how a specialist works

Dentist Sascha Voigtländer from Neubrandenburg has been using the technique of lower jaw protrusion splints for 12 years: “I would like to help people to get a restful sleep and thus an increased quality of life again through the correct application,” says the family man.

The concrete procedure:

First of all, an examination of the patient is carried out in which the jaw and the teeth are examined using X-ray images in order to be able to determine the further procedure and the treatment method. If the mandibular advancement splint is indicated as promising, production by specialized personnel begins. The splints are custom-made in cooperation with laboratories. The Neubrandenburg dentist then explains to the patient how to use and care for the splint. With regular cleaning, the shelf life is five years.

Is the splint covered by health insurance?

“As soon as sleep apnea is detected in the sleep laboratory and the previous CPAP therapy was not effective, the patient’s respective health insurance company will cover the costs for the mandibular protrusion splint,” says the expert for healthy sleep. Dentist Sascha Voigtländer reports on numerous patients in the Neubrandenburg catchment area who use the splint to eliminate their snoring. In certain cases, the health insurance company is also involved.

How is your individual case presented and which solutions are the right ones for you?

Disabled persons can clarify this, for example, via the following website, where further information and the possibility of contacting Mr. Voigtländer is available:

The dental practice Sascha Voigtländer from Neubrandenburg specializes in dental health and dental aesthetics.

As experts in sleep apnea and snoring, the practice also offers solutions for patients in cooperation with sleep physicians.

In Neubrandenburg, the dental practice is particularly characterized by its customer reviews: qualitatively and quantitatively.

