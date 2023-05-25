Neural Therapy|Relieve pain and inflammation in the body

The effect is based on the one hand on local mechanisms, but in particular on the influence on higher-level control loops. Thus, neural therapy sees itself as a holistic regulation therapy. The aim of neural therapy treatment is to bring disturbed control systems back into balance on various physiological levels.

In a healthy body, coordination processes take place uninterruptedly and unnoticed by the conscious mind, which control all organs, muscles, nerves, connective tissue and the skin. The body’s own control system is able to compensate for small and hardly noticeable malfunctions. However, many small disturbances can derail the body’s own self-regulation and make themselves e.g. B. noticeable as pain. The holistic view of neural therapy assumes that damaged teeth, chronic inflammation of the sinuses and organs, disorders in muscles or nerve fibers, and scars are possible interference fields that can cause pain in other parts of the body.

Neural therapy goes back to the discovery of the brothers Ferndinand and Walter Huneke around 1926, who accidentally injected a drug containing procaine into a vein (intravenously) instead of into a muscle (intramuscularly). However, the patient’s migraines suddenly disappeared. The same effect occurred later when the doctor injected the same drug next to the vein because it was so difficult to get to. The brothers thus discovered that certain structures in the body are the cause of diseases. They formulated three principles:

Every chronic disease can be caused by interference fields.

Any illness or injury can leave an interference field.

Every interference field disease can only be cured by eliminating the interference field.

Finding an interference field often requires intensive diagnostics and a detailed medical history of the patient. Neural therapy is particularly suitable for the treatment of diseases that are caused by faulty body regulation.

If organs are only disturbed in their function, neural therapy can lead to healing or permanent freedom from symptoms. If permanent organ damage is already present, neural therapy can alleviate the degree of discomfort or help improve function.

Neural therapy is primarily used to treat almost all acute pain and inflammatory conditions, in particular:

Diseases in the tooth and jaw area

Chronic tonsillitis

Joint pain (arthrosis, lumbago…)

back pain

Stomach and intestinal complaints of various causes

Vegetative dysfunctions

Wound healing disorder

headache or migraine

sinus infections

Painful conditions after operations

middle ear infections

spinal diseases

rheumatic diseases

nerve pain

Hereditary diseases, psychogenic diseases, systemic diseases, malignant tumors and irreversible damage cannot be influenced by neural therapy.

One second form of neural therapy is segment therapy. Here the nerve connections between the human internal organs and the skin surface are used for therapeutic measures (e.g. wheals). Injection into acutely or chronically inflamed tissue to resolve pain is the third form of neural therapythe therapeutic local anesthesia.