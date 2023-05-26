Neuralink human brain chip elon musk

The start-up Neuralink of Elon Musk has announced that it has obtained from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the US regulatory body in the field of public health) the authorization to start tests to implant its chip in a human brain.

“This is an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” the Californian company wrote on its Twitter account, adding that “recruitment for clinical trials is not yet open.”

For now, the coin-sized prototypes have been implanted in the skulls of animals. Several monkeys are now able to “play” video games or “type” words on a screen, simply by following the movement of the cursor on the screen with their eyes.

Paralyzed for 11 years, he can walk again thanks to a digital ‘bridge’ between the brain and spinal cord by Donatella Zorzetto

25 Maggio 2023



Helping those who can’t walk

The goal is to develop a system that can help people who are paralyzed or suffering from neurological diseases to communicate directly with an external device through thought. The start-up then intends to make these implants safe and reliable enough to be used as elective surgeries. People could then pay to equip their own brain of computing power.