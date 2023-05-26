Home » Neuralink human brain chip elon musk
Health

Neuralink human brain chip elon musk

by admin
Neuralink human brain chip elon musk

The start-up Neuralink of Elon Musk has announced that it has obtained from the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the US regulatory body in the field of public health) the authorization to start tests to implant its chip in a human brain.

“This is an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” the Californian company wrote on its Twitter account, adding that “recruitment for clinical trials is not yet open.”

For now, the coin-sized prototypes have been implanted in the skulls of animals. Several monkeys are now able to “play” video games or “type” words on a screen, simply by following the movement of the cursor on the screen with their eyes.

Paralyzed for 11 years, he can walk again thanks to a digital ‘bridge’ between the brain and spinal cord

by Donatella Zorzetto

Helping those who can’t walk

The goal is to develop a system that can help people who are paralyzed or suffering from neurological diseases to communicate directly with an external device through thought. The start-up then intends to make these implants safe and reliable enough to be used as elective surgeries. People could then pay to equip their own brain of computing power.

After the brain tumor he also starts using his left hand (as if he were left-handed)

by Tina Simoniello

See also  School, after the Cooper test in the gym the boys feel bad: alarm returned

You may also like

Beppe Convertini in the hospital: “The face is...

Health: That’s why you feel the weather change...

War Ukraine Russia. Explosions in Dnipro, Moscow appreciates...

Unmistakable signs that will let you know you...

Delicious vegan sauces and stocks

I had the chickenpox vaccine as a child,...

What clothes for chubby women over 50?

Twenty-second edition of the National Relief Day –...

San Matteo, more shadows than lights in the...

Stock exchanges, Europe tries to recover. Stmicroelectronis in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy