Neuralink OK for Human Brain Implant Testing – Medicine

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 26 – Neuralink has announced that it has obtained approval from US regulators to test its brain implants in people. Elon Musk’s start-up has said Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its first human clinical trial is “an important first step” for its technology, which aims to allow brains to interface directly with computers.



“This is an important first step that will one day allow our technology to help many people,” explained the Californian company on its Twitter account, adding that “recruitments for clinical trials are not open yet.” Neuralink designs connected devices to be implanted in the brain to communicate with computers directly through thought. They will have to be used primarily to help people who are paralyzed or suffering from neurological diseases. The start-up therefore wants to make these implants safe and reliable enough to be elective surgeries. People could then pay a few thousand dollars to equip their brains with computer power. For Elon Musk these chips must allow humanity to achieve a “symbiosis with AI”, in his 2020 words spoken at the company’s annual conference. “We are now confident that Neuralink’s device is ready for humans, so the timing depends on the FDA approval process,” he said on Twitter in late November a month after buying the social network. The billionaire is used to risky predictions, as was the case for the autonomy of Tesla electric cars. It estimated in July 2019 that Neuralink could run its first tests on people in 2020. Other companies are working to control computers with thought, such as Synchron which announced in July 2022 that it had implanted the first brain-machine interface in the United States United. (HANDLE).

