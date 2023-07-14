Neurimpulse Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. IIIQ no. 3626/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 16424/2022 proposed by Neurimpulse Srl against Ministry of Health, Ministry of Economy and Finance, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference of Relations Between State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Permanent Conference for Relations Between the State, Reg. and Prov. Aut. Tn and Bz, Conferences of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Abruzzo Region, Basilicata Region, Calabria Region, Campania Region, Emilia Romagna Region, Lazio Region, Liguria Region, Lombardy Region, Marche Region, Molise Region, Puglia Region, Aut. of Sardinia, the Sicilian Region, the Sicilian Region – Department of Health, the Umbria Region, the Aut. Valle d’Aosta Region, the Veneto Region, the Aut. Province of Trento, the Aut. Province of Bolzano, the FVG Region, the Tuscany Region, the Piedmont Region and against of Johnson & Johnson Medical Spa.

Attachments:

202303626_03 (PDF 116.2 Kb)

Neurimpulse Min. Salute + AA – Rome TAR appeal (PDF 486.9 Kb)

Neurimpulse Health Ministry +AA – additional reasons (Lombardy) (PDF 492.8 Kb)

Neurimpulse Srl – Precautionary application pursuant to art. 55 cpa (PDF 285.4 Kb)

Neurimpulse Min. Salute +AA – third reasons added (Piedmont) (PDF 504.9 Kb)

Neurmpulse Srl – fourth motives added – PAT (PDF 487.1 Kb)

Neurmpulse Srl – fifth appeal but – Veneto (PDF 510.2 Kb)

Neurmpulse Srl – second motifs added – Tuscany (PDF 511.6 Kb)

Neuroimpulse – notification notice for public announcements (PDF 227.9 Kb)

