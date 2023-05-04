Home » NeuroBioMed: Modern psychotherapy at eye level
Health

NeuroBioMed: Modern psychotherapy at eye level

by admin
Activate unconscious self-healing – use nature

NeuroBioMed, access to feelings

Marina suffered from severe pain, depression, anxiety and insomnia for many years.

Today she is free, lives and feels inner lightness and strength. Your short story:

I’ve felt stuck in my life for a long time. I kept falling into the same patterns and just couldn’t get any further. My fears and depressions affected my life a lot and I just didn’t know what to do anymore.

But then I heard about NeuroBioMed – the modern way of psychotherapy and coaching. The idea that my unconscious processes could be reprogrammed to treat the true causes of my disorders held great promise for me.

I immediately started my research and read all about NeuroBioMed. I was fascinated by how this method does not treat the symptoms, but how it can heal the causal sources, i.e. also blocking trauma.

After watching the many educational videos on YouTube I really wanted to find out more and finally decided to get in touch. I received a quick response and was able to make an appointment straight away.

After the first session I felt relieved. It was incredible to feel how my blockages slowly dissolved and I started to breathe again. I also got to know my inner child – a part of myself that I had suppressed for years – which showed me once again that it is important to get to know yourself better.

The following sessions helped me to break out of my old patterns and find new ways. My panic attacks became less frequent or even went away completely; my fears dissolved; my depressions disappeared; my sleep became more restful and I learned to listen to my body again.

I felt liberated and experienced a new kind of lightness and inner strength. I could finally go through life carefree.

NeuroBioMed had helped me overcome my issues and reconnect with myself. It was the best decision I’ve ever made.

If you are in a similar situation, don’t hesitate any longer! Contact NeuroBioMed today and start a new life full of freedom and inner strength. The power of self-healing is waiting for you – reach for it!

New ways to freedom from pain – self-regulation in the event of problems, disorders and emotional blockages.

For more than 10 years, the NeuroBioMed center has been the contact point for people with mental and chronic illnesses. The NeuroBioMed methods developed there use natural self-regulation with the help of modern emotional work, according to the motto: Conscious into the unconscious.

company contact
NeuroBioMed-Zentrum
Herbert Scraps
Dorfstr. 53
24879 Idstedt
+4946251899915
70a114a7d2910d7b0940a7cc79739e572d8645d6

Press contact
trancemed.de
Herbert Scraps
Dorfstr. 53
24879 Idstedt
+4946251899915
70a114a7d2910d7b0940a7cc79739e572d8645d6

