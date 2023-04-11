Home Health Neuroblastoma: first gene therapy with Car-T cells
Neuroblastoma: first gene therapy with Car-T cells

A recent study opens the way to a new frontier in the treatment of pediatric cancer thanks to the efficacy of Car-T cells even in solid tumors.

The Infant Jesus of Rome developed the first gene therapy with cellule Car-T able to cure the most severe forms of neuroblastoma, the most common solid tumor in childhood. The therapy, tested on 27 patients with relapsed neuroblastoma or resistant to conventional therapies, showed an efficacy of 63%, with half of the patients in complete remission of the disease. Furthermore, the probability of survival without disease is significantly increased compared to life expectancy in the absence of other treatments.

The patients involved in the study were treated with an infusion of Car-T cells modified with a third generation construct, called Gd2-Cart01, produced in the laboratory by researchers of the Holy See hospital starting from the collection of autologous T lymphocytes. THE T lymphocytes of the patient’s immune system have been genetically modified to express on their surface the CAR (Chimeric Antigen Receptor), a synthetic molecule capable of recognizing the tumor target and directing T lymphocytes against diseased cells.

Car-T therapy has proven to be safe and effective, with Car-T cells persisting in the patient’s body up to 2-3 years after infusion, sustaining therapeutic efficacy over time. The results of the experiment open up the possibility of an early use of Car-T cells in the therapeutic strategy of children with neuroblastoma.


