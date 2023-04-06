Home Health Neuroblastoma in children, the first gene therapy to cure solid tumors: comes from the Child Jesus
Health

Neuroblastoma in children, the first gene therapy to cure solid tumors: comes from the Child Jesus

by admin
Neuroblastoma in children, the first gene therapy to cure solid tumors: comes from the Child Jesus

It is the beginning of a new era in the oncological field and the merit is of a made in Italy research. Comes from
Baby Jesus
the first gene therapy in the world effective on neuroblastoma, the most frequent solid neoplasm in childhood. A study that could prove to be revolutionary and successful also for the treatment of other solid tumours. The new treatment, developed by the team of clinicians and researchers led by Franco Locatelli, head of the research area and clinical area of ​​Oncohaematology, Cell Therapy, Gene Therapies and Hematopoietic Transplantation of the Child Jesus, was tested on 27 children with neuroblastoma relapsed and resistant to conventional therapies. The response to treatment has exceeded 60% and the probability of surviving without disease has also significantly increased compared to the unfortunately short life expectancy in the absence of other treatments.

See also  Early Alzheimer's: those symptoms that we must not overlook

You may also like

Brain tumor in children, the first gene therapy...

the Cancer Institute of Bari in the national...

Marburg University Hospital opens its own outpatient clinic

Ukraine, Caravan of Peace brings basic necessities –...

Infertility: One in six people worldwide is at...

Accident, he dies on a motorbike at the...

The importance of fibers: here’s which foods to...

Berlusconi, “a long-time sufferer of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia”

“Rare disease, you can’t cure it but you...

Rim, for myelomonocytic leukemia treated with ‘DNA’ chemo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy