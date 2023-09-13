FOCUS health podcast “Put through its paces”: Neurodermatitis patient: “I hardly have any flare-ups today”

Neurodermatitis cannot be cured. And it is often very psychologically stressful for those affected and their relatives. Romina suffered from the skin disease all her life – but then something changed. Today she is symptom-free. She talks about this in the FOCUS-Gesundheit podcast “Put through its paces”.

Since her birth, Romina’s life has been overshadowed by neurodermatitis. Your skin in the crooks of your arms, back of your knees, neck and around your eyes is dry, flaky and red. And she itches. “The worst thing is the constant itching, especially at night,” says the 28-year-old. “When I woke up as a child, my bed was often covered in blood because I scratched myself as if in a trance and couldn’t stop. My mother often found me like that in the morning and then we had to go to the dermatologist instead of going to school.”

Neurodermatitis expert: “A lot is happening in research”

Romina has tried many things in the 28 years that the skin disease has been with her – but nothing helps in the long term. Romina then receives treatment with biologics, a relatively new class of drugs against neurodermatitis. The first drug was approved in Germany in 2017. “These are biotechnologically produced substances that specifically intervene in the immune system and the inflammatory reaction,” explains neurodermatitis expert Regina Treudler from Leipzig University Hospital. For Romina, treatment with biologics is working well. “Because my medication is now correctly adjusted, I hardly have any flare-ups anymore,” she says with relief. “Sometimes there is still slight reddening of the skin, but I can quickly get it under control with creams.”

Dermatologist Regina Treudler looks to the future with hope: “A lot is happening in research because we are getting better and better at understanding the inflammatory processes in neurodermatitis. We hope that our patients will soon be completely free of symptoms. To this end, every neurodermatitis patient should, in consultation with their dermatologist, find out which therapy is best suited for them individually.” Biologics are not the only way to control skin inflammation. For milder forms, for example, a change in diet or treatment with creams containing antihistamines that dampen allergic reactions can help.

Romina is now a dance teacher and is committed to raising awareness about neurodermatitis. Because social stigma and discrimination can be stressful. As a child who practiced rhythmic gymnastics, appearance was particularly important to her. “Things got worse during puberty because you become more concerned with your appearance and your body. And if you often get strange looks at you or are asked ‘Are you not feeling well? “You look so bad” really defines that.”

You can hear more about Romina’s story in the podcast “On the Heart and Heart”. Dermatologist Regina Treudler also explains the range of treatments for neurodermatitis and how patients find a suitable doctor.

