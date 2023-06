Fever, muscle stiffness, mental confusion: these are the main symptoms of “neuroleptic malignant syndrome”, a rare but potentially dangerous complication of the use of antipsychotic drugs, especially at high doses. It can affect up to 3% of patients admitted to psychiatry and treated with high doses of drugs used to treat delusions and hallucinations, which act on brain dopamine and can induce a state of excessive, toxic rigidity for the muscles.