A fundamental part of research in the field of neurological diseases is the study of how laboratory animals moveand how their movement is altered when they are affected by pathologies that represent a model of human ones For this reason the Irccs Neuromed of Pozzili (Is) has developed an innovative patent, a new model of ‘arena’ in which animals can be followed in all their movements. This was announced by the Mediterranean Neurological Institute.

“To increase the accuracy and reliability of these studies, the Robotics and Intelligent Systems Laboratory and the Neurogenetics and Rare Diseases Laboratory have developed a new ‘arena’ model in which animals can move freely while all their movements are monitored, recorded and analyzed automatically“, explains Vittorio Maglione, of the Neurogenetics and Neuromed Rare Diseases Laboratory. In view of one of the main missions of the scientific hospitalization and treatment institutes, the technological transfer of research, that arena has now become an industrial invention patent.

“The arena – he explains Daniele Cafolla, head of the Robotics and Intelligent Systems Laboratory of the Department of Innovation in Engineering and Physics – it is a space where animals are constantly monitored in a sensor-controlled environment. Of course, a camera records their every movement, but the strength of our project is the floor: through the adoption of specific materials and devices, we have created a floor that is sensitive to movement, capable of detecting the pressure of every single step for each paw. . In other words, we can accurately record and analyze not only how the animal moves, but also how it places each paw on the ground. This allows you to investigate all the irregularities induced by a pathology. We must also emphasize that the arena is modular, so it can be assembled in different shapes and sizes according to the specific needs of the researchers ”.

“Movement disorders – he concludes Alba Di Pardo, of the Laboratory of Neurogenetics and Rare Diseases – they form a very important part in the framework of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Huntington’s disease or Parkinson’s. Accurately analyzing the movements of animals allows us to investigate the causes of these diseases and to try new therapeutic interventions more effectively “.