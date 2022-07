It’s not just endometriosis or vulvodynia that make women suffer. There are other diseases still in the shadows. Chiara is 37 years old and suffers from an ‘invisible’ disorder that keeps her tied to a bed: the pudendal neuropathy. “I have them all-she jokes Chiara Stefanetti – between endometriosis, fibromyalgia, vulvodynia and neuropathy of the pudendal now alive practically bed-ridden “.