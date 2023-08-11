Neuroradiology at Cremona Hospital: Evaluating Clinical Impact and Driving Medical Advancements

Claudia Ambrosi Leads Neuroradiology Team at Cremona Hospital

A few months after Claudia Ambrosi took on her role as the director of Neuroradiology at Cremona Hospital, an initial assessment can be made about the progress she has made. Appointed in May of this year, Ambrosi has been working closely with a team of doctors including Michele Besana, Emilio Giazzi, Gloria Maccabelli, and Alessandro Scavuzzo. Together, they form a young and enthusiastic team of professionals dedicated to making a difference in their field.

The team at Neuroradiology focuses on providing urgent and emergency care for patients with conditions such as stroke, aneurysms, and cerebrovascular pathologies. They also specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of degenerative and chronic pathologies like multiple sclerosis and epilepsy. With a 24-hour availability, seven days a week, the team is dedicated to serving the patients of Cremona and Oglio Po. Ambrosi highlights that their catchment area extends beyond Cremona and includes Crema and Codogno as well.

Neuroradiology plays a vital role within the hospital organization as it provides specialized clinical management skills for patients. It works closely with specialists in neurosurgery, neurology, internal medicine, infectious diseases, and oncology, offering crucial support to patients undergoing treatment.

Ambrosi, who studied at the University of Pavia and specialized in Brescia, brings over twenty years of experience to her role. She sees the Cremona Hospital as a place where she can develop her specialty, especially with the anticipation of the new hospital project. Ambrosi also continues her research collaborations with the Asst of Brescia, focusing on the environmental impact of heavy metals on the nervous system, particularly in developmental and adolescent ages.

Neuroradiology is an evolving field, and Ambrosi emphasizes the importance of continuous study and updating. It evaluates the effects of drugs on patients receiving treatment and regularly conducts MRIs to monitor the progression of conditions like multiple sclerosis. This allows neurologists to make informed decisions about treatment adjustments.

Neuroradiologists require in-depth knowledge and skills due to the complex nature of the clinical pictures they encounter. The specialty encompasses the diagnosis and treatment of pathologies affecting the central and peripheral nervous system, including inflammatory diseases, cerebrovascular issues, oncological conditions, and infectious diseases. The team at Cremona includes two vascular interventional doctors and one spinal specialist who provide minimally invasive treatments for strokes, aneurysms, and complex vascular malformations.

Functional Magnetic Resonance techniques are used to map areas of the brain affected by tumor pathologies, providing valuable support for neurosurgeons during awake surgery. Cremona Hospital is renowned as a reference center for major trauma and stroke cases. Ambrosi explains the importance of timely evaluations and interventions in emergency situations, where the therapeutic window varies for each patient.

The interventional neuroradiology team at Cremona Hospital handles around fifty cases of ischemic stroke, as well as cases of bleeding cerebral aneurysms and other procedures related to cerebral vascular malformations. They also offer a dedicated clinic for follow-up care and adjustment of therapy for a period of up to five years. The hospital serves as a point of reference for initial visits and diagnostic procedures, eliminating the need for patients to seek treatment elsewhere.

To benefit from the services provided by the Neuroradiology department at Cremona Hospital, patients can book appointments through a toll-free number or Cup counters. A referral from a general practitioner with a specific diagnostic question is required for first visits or check-ups at the interventional neuroradiology clinic.

With Claudia Ambrosi at the helm, the Neuroradiology department at Cremona Hospital continues to make advancements, provide exceptional care, and contribute to cutting-edge research in their field.

