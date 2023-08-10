Neuroradiology in Cremona: A Specialty Making a Difference in Diagnosis and Treatment

Neuroradiology Facility in Cremona Offers Advanced Treatment for Brain and Nervous System Disorders

CREMONA – In the city of Cremona, there is a hidden gem that few people know about – a state-of-the-art neuroradiology facility directed by Claudia Ambrosi. Appointed director in May of this year, Ambrosi leads a team of young and enthusiastic doctors – Michele Besana, Emilio Giazzi, Gloria Maccabelli, and Alessandro Scavuzzo. Together, they have chosen Cremona as their base to grow and develop a specialty that can make a significant difference in the lives of patients.

The neuroradiology facility in Cremona specializes in both urgent and chronic conditions related to the brain and nervous system. From emergencies such as stroke, aneurysms, and cerebrovascular pathologies, to degenerative and chronic diseases like multiple sclerosis and epilepsy, the team of doctors provides comprehensive care to patients. Their expertise and dedication have made Cremona a hub for neuroradiology, serving not only the local community but also neighboring areas like Casalmaggiore, Crema, and Codogno.

With a 24-hour availability, seven days a week, the team ensures that patients receive the care they need, whenever they need it. “We follow everything in person until 11 pm, and from 11 pm to 8 am, we are called for emergencies,” explains Ambrosi. The facility’s catchment area is extensive, covering a large population and catering to a wide range of neurological conditions.

Within the hospital organization, neuroradiology plays a vital role as an interlocutor with other specialists such as neurosurgeons, neurologists, internists, infectious disease specialists, and oncologists. This collaborative approach ensures that patients receive the best possible care and support throughout their treatment.

Ambrosi, who studied at the University of Pavia and specialized in Brescia, made the decision to move to Cremona in 2020. She saw the potential for the specialty to thrive and develop further, especially with the upcoming “new hospital” project. Ambrosi hopes that the facility will continue to receive advanced technologies to enhance patient care. Additionally, she continues to collaborate with the Asst of Brescia in conducting research on the environmental impact of heavy metals on the nervous system.

Neuroradiology is a fascinating discipline for Ambrosi, as it requires continuous study and updating due to scientific advancements. One interesting aspect of the specialty is evaluating the impact of drugs on patients undergoing treatment. Regular checkups using magnetic resonance imaging help monitor the progression of diseases like multiple sclerosis and detect any unwanted side effects of the therapy. Based on these assessments, neurologists can adjust or change the treatment plan.

The facility also specializes in minimally invasive treatments for conditions such as strokes, aneurysms, and complex vascular malformations. Working closely with neurosurgeons, the team evaluates each case and collaborates to provide the best possible care for patients.

Through the use of advanced techniques like functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging, the facility can map the affected areas of the brain. This information is crucial in supporting neurosurgeons during surgeries, particularly in awake surgeries. The neurosurgeon can use the images as a guide to preserve unaffected areas while operating.

In addition to being a reference center for major trauma and strokes, the Cremona hospital’s interventional neuroradiology department also treats various conditions such as bleeding cerebral aneurysms, cerebral vascular malformations, and carotid stent implantation. The facility conducts around a hundred diagnostic procedures each year, ensuring patients can receive the care they need without having to travel to other hospitals.

Patients can also benefit from a dedicated clinic that offers follow-up care and therapy adjustments for a period of five years after cerebrovascular treatment. The clinic also serves as a point of reference for initial consultations for potentially treatable pathologies.

If you or someone you know requires specialized care for brain or nervous system disorders, you can book an appointment at the Cremona neuroradiology facility by calling the toll-free number 800 638 638 or visiting the Cup counters. A referral from a general practitioner with a specific diagnostic question is necessary for the first visit or check-up at the interventional neuroradiology clinic.

Neuroradiology in Cremona continues to push the boundaries of healthcare, providing advanced treatments and comprehensive care for patients with brain and nervous system disorders. Through their dedication and expertise, Claudia Ambrosi and her team are making a difference in improving the lives of individuals in need.

