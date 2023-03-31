Neutrophils may be key cancer weapons.
Posted by giorgiobertin on March 31, 2023
White blood cells called neutrophils have an underappreciated role in eradicating solid tumors, according to a surprise finding by a team led by scientists at the Weill Cornell Medicine.
Researchers have studied how a T-cell-based immunotherapy was able to destroy melanoma tumors. In particular, the T cells, attacking the tumors, activated a swarm of neutrophils, which in turn killed the tumor cells that the T cells could not eliminate. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies that take advantage of this unexpected but potent antitumor immune response.
Nell studioresearchers studied an experimental immunotherapy that includes a drug to increase T-cell activity and proliferation, as well as T-cells that have been engineered to recognize a melanoma-associated antigen.
Tumors can sometimes evade immunotherapy targeting a specific tumor antigen simply by ceasing to express that antigen: tumor cells that do not express the antigen are called “escape variants”. However, the researchers found that their enhanced T-cell therapy could eliminate melanomas, in standard mouse models, even when a large portion of the melanoma cells lacked the targeted antigen, Trp1.
The findings were particularly surprising because previous studies have shown that neutrophils around a tumor often act as tumor allies.
The new findings suggest that in the context of strong immunotherapy that includes engineered T cells targeting tumor antigens and an overall enhancement of T cell functions, neutrophils may play a significant antitumor role, indeed, an essential role in mopping up variant cancer cells. escape routes that would otherwise keep the tumor alive.
Read the full text of the article:
T cell immunotherapies engage neutrophils to eliminate tumor antigen escape variants
Daniel Hirschhorn, Sadna Budhu, Lukas Kraehenbuehl,… et al.
Cell VOLUME 186, ISSUE 7, P1432-1447.E17, MARCH 30, 2023
Source: Weill Cornell Medicine
This entry was posted on marzo 31, 2023 a 8:24 am and is filed under News-search. Tagged with: biology, pharmacology, immunology, oncology.
