White blood cells called neutrophils have an underappreciated role in eradicating solid tumors, according to a surprise finding by a team led by scientists at the Weill Cornell Medicine.

Researchers have studied how a T-cell-based immunotherapy was able to destroy melanoma tumors. In particular, the T cells, attacking the tumors, activated a swarm of neutrophils, which in turn killed the tumor cells that the T cells could not eliminate. The findings could lead to new immunotherapies that take advantage of this unexpected but potent antitumor immune response.

Biopsies from melanoma patients who were treated or not with immune checkpoint blockade were stained for neutrophil activation. Left: Biopsy of an untreated patient, with white arrow showing neutrophils. Right: Biopsy of a patient treated with immunotherapy, with yellow arrows showing activated neutrophils.

Nell studioresearchers studied an experimental immunotherapy that includes a drug to increase T-cell activity and proliferation, as well as T-cells that have been engineered to recognize a melanoma-associated antigen.

Tumors can sometimes evade immunotherapy targeting a specific tumor antigen simply by ceasing to express that antigen: tumor cells that do not express the antigen are called “escape variants”. However, the researchers found that their enhanced T-cell therapy could eliminate melanomas, in standard mouse models, even when a large portion of the melanoma cells lacked the targeted antigen, Trp1.

The findings were particularly surprising because previous studies have shown that neutrophils around a tumor often act as tumor allies.

The new findings suggest that in the context of strong immunotherapy that includes engineered T cells targeting tumor antigens and an overall enhancement of T cell functions, neutrophils may play a significant antitumor role, indeed, an essential role in mopping up variant cancer cells. escape routes that would otherwise keep the tumor alive.

Read the full text of the article:

T cell immunotherapies engage neutrophils to eliminate tumor antigen escape variants

Daniel Hirschhorn, Sadna Budhu, Lukas Kraehenbuehl,… et al.

Cell VOLUME 186, ISSUE 7, P1432-1447.E17, MARCH 30, 2023

Source: Weill Cornell Medicine