Three concerts in 24 hours. Laura Pausini thus he celebrated his 30-year career. From New York to Madrid, up to Milan, in these three places the singer consecrated her success, which exploded exactly on the same date as her victory in San Remo Young, which took place on February 27, 1993. In an interview with Il Corriere della Sera, Laura questioned the possibility of returning to the competition San Remo Festival. “I respect my parents’ decision colleagues to go to the race, having won it and with an important career behind him. I don’t have this courage and for me the Festival is not like going to the Grammysit’s another thing”.

Maria De Filippi, who is the author of the selfie at Maurizio Costanzo’s funeral home: he posted the photo, then deleted himself from social networks

Cristina Scuccia, the former Sister Cristina from the cassock to the bikini: «She is preparing for the Isola dei Famosi»

Laura’s words

The singer questions the fact of returning to the Ariston stage after years and years of career. “They are brave colleagues who competed after building a story with an audience that brought you forward. But I see it differently and when I talk to them I say that I don’t agree because for me we need to respect what has been created together with the public, the hierarchy must be respected. But that’s my point of view». And that’s why she said she has no intention of returning to compete at the Festival where she would compete with her along with many other emerging artists.

Her words

But not only as a singer in the competition, Laura also ruled out participating in the singing festival in the role of presenter: «Everyone they would wait it is up to me to one day take over the direction of the Festival or to lead it. No, I don’t feel like it. I could not be detached from those decisions, especially if I happen to have friends who want to go there. Honestly, I don’t know how to handle it. And then with such a successful Festival, it may happen that there will be one that will do slightly less well and I’m not so sure of myself to even address this hypothesis ».

Read the full article

are Leggo.it