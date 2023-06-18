never buy this brand

Salami is one of the foods that Italians like the most, so much so that Italy is one of the nations that produces the largest number of cured meats in the world. Among the many cured meats there is also salami which is produced with pork but also with its fat which is first minced and then seasoned in different ways depending on the type produced. The salami is made using pork clippings that are stuffed into casings that can be natural or synthetic.

In the delicatessen you can buy different types of salami such as Milano, Napoli and Varzi. There are also types of salami which stand out because they are spicy as they contain fat in thick grams all enriched with spices and chilli pepper. Salami is a high-calorie food that contains many triglycerides, especially saturated ones, but also cholesterol and sodium chloride. This is why you have to be very careful not to eat too much salami especially in the presence of diseases such as hypercholesterolemia and hypertension.

Is salami bad for you? Salami is a raw food and for this reason it is not suitable for pregnant women because it runs the risk of parasitosis and food poisoning. the meat of the salme also contains nitrites and nitrates which are preservative molecules that can release carcinogenic nitrosamines. When buying salami you must always pay attention to its label because if it contains milk powder it cannot be used in a diet for lactose intolerance.

Now let’s see why salami with yellow mold is bad for you. The mold found on salami is “noble” and has nothing to do with the mold we find on fruit or jam that forces us to throw them away. The molds of the salami help it to “ripen” because they favor an excellent seasoning. This mold protects against all harmful microorganisms that can alter the curing process and end up denaturing the salami.

In conclusion, when buying salami you have to be very careful about the color of its mold because it tells us what is happening inside the salami. You shouldn’t buy the brand of salami with black mold because it most likely got inside and means that the seasoning was not successful. Do not buy the brand of salami with yellow mold because it means that the PH level of the salami has been altered and, therefore, we are dealing with a bad quality of the product.