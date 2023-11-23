Nutrition doc Matthias Riedl: Never count calories again! This 80:20 rule will help you stay slim

If you want to lose weight healthily and stay slim, nutritional doctor Matthias Riedl recommends a “species-appropriate diet”. He names the six most important rules – and explains how you can easily integrate them into your everyday life.

The six rules for “species-appropriate nutrition”

Maximum of three meals a day. Try not to eat more often – two meals would be even better. And: extend the time you spend eating at night as much as possible.

Don’t snack. One of the main causes of obesity is constant eating. Therefore, eat snacks as rarely as possible. If the craving becomes too great: Nuts and raw foods only have a minimal effect on blood sugar.

No bans. Putting certain foods on the index only makes them more desirable. Therefore: Everything is allowed – but in moderation.

Don’t count calories. If you only look at the energy content of food, you take healthy foods like linseed oil off the table. However, if people eat a species-appropriate diet, they almost automatically build up an energy deficit. The combination of vegetables, protein and healthy fats is so filling that we simply cannot overeat on it.

Cooking on my own. Nobody can get all the nutrients we humans need from ready-made products. This can only be achieved with fresh goods. So reach for the wooden spoon as often as possible.

Enjoy meals. If we sit down at a table to eat without distraction, it becomes a sensory experience: we register what we are eating, feel better when we are full – and thus get by with less food. Mindfulness is just as central to good eating habits as it is to life as a whole!

This is how you implement the nutritional rules

There is a big problem that all of my patients suffer from equally: Even if they know everything about the concept of species-appropriate nutrition, they still end up back in the kitchen – doing everything as usual. Putting the information into practice is a huge hurdle. The good thing: Anyone can overcome it!

With another concept that I developed using all my experience from decades of practical nutritional therapy in accordance with current studies: the 20:80 principle. This means: 80 percent of your current diet can remain the same, only the remaining 20 percent has to change – depending on what type of diet you are.

If you use this program to integrate species-appropriate nutrition into your everyday life, you will never have to worry again about whether you can really lose weight sustainably and stay slim. You will!

Lose weight sustainably in four steps

Just four steps are enough:

Step 1: Use a diary to do thorough troubleshooting. Each of us eats differently – so our unfavorable eating patterns and culinary preferences also vary from person to person. In order to fix these errors, we first have to track them down. A nutrition log can help here: write down exactly what you eat and drink over the course of four weeks – and in which situations you do this. Important: Be really honest and consistent. Only a comprehensive food diary will give you the insightful look at your eating habits that you need in order to be able to make lasting adjustments to the crucial things.

About the author

Matthias Riedl is a nutritional doctor, diabetologist and medical director of medicum Hamburg, Germany’s largest specialized nutritional medicine practice. As a board member of the Association of German Nutritional Medicine Doctors (BDEM), he is committed to providing information about nutrition. He especially wants to support people for whom traditional medicine no longer helps. Here you can read an excerpt from his book “The Ultimate Slimming Code”.

Step 2: Identify and evaluate the most important nutritional errors Have you carefully kept your food diary for four weeks? Excellent! Now try to recognize the worst mistakes that are causing you to increase your weight: habits and preferences that strongly contradict the rules of species-appropriate nutrition. Most of my patients recognize around six to eight problematic patterns, most commonly these:

Vegetable consumption is too low. Sugar consumption significantly exceeds the permitted 25 grams per day. The proportion of isolated or refined carbohydrates in the diet is too high and the proportion of whole grains is too low. The meals contain too few proteins. Ready-made products and fast food often end up on the plate. There are hardly any legumes on the menu. Meat and sausage consumption is significantly too high. There is far too little valuable oil on the table. Fluid intake is too low.

Once you have a list of your personal bad habits, pick two that you want to tackle first. These should be the patterns that are probably easiest for you to change. Many of my patients then resolve to eat more vegetables – and cut back on refined carbohydrates.

Step 3: Develop healthy mini-habits The principle behind every successful change in diet – I can’t repeat it often enough – is: “Go slow!”

So start slowly, little by little. However, since most of us have trouble accepting this standard, allow me to briefly explore why this is the case. Anyone who tries to turn their diet 180 degrees will overtax their brain. Habits are so stable because automated actions cost our little ones less energy – and allow them to work more efficiently.

If we didn’t butter up a salami roll in the morning like we did by remote control, but instead always ran through all the breakfast options in our heads, we would not only have a time problem, but would also give our brain an energy crisis. That’s why our brain goes on strike when we try to change too much at once – and will do anything to return us to the path of old habits. Sometimes behavioral addictions are also involved.

However, such a conflict between mind and body will not arise if we approach the change in diet slowly. Patience is actually the prerequisite for sustainable weight loss success. So for each of the two mistakes you want to eliminate first, think of two healthy mini-habits that will help you in this endeavor.

The following applies again: Choose behaviors that you are most likely to be able to implement without being tortured. And initially leave those preferences untouched that are particularly important to you and are therefore part of your identity. For example, if you love pasta and now decide to eliminate all white flour pasta from your diet, you will give up on this plan at the next opportunity – and cancel the change in diet.

My practical experience shows that most patients find it easy to modify their breakfast. If, for example, you plan to reduce your daily carbohydrate intake and consume more vegetables, you can do this well with an adapted morning meal – for example with a power quark, like the one I usually eat: To do this, I mix 150 grams of low-fat quark with two tablespoons of oat flakes 100 grams of berries – and finally add a tablespoon of linseed oil on top. If you now eat a piece of raw vegetables, a large carrot or four radishes and a tomato, then you have literally picked up two new healthy habits for breakfast! You don’t like the quark? Then try scrambled eggs and a small piece of whole grain bread with cream cheese and fresh sprouts instead of the salami roll.

I guarantee that if you spend an hour or two thinking about healthy mini habits based on the concept of species-appropriate nutrition, you will come up with many that will give you just as much enjoyment as the old ones, but are much better for your figure and health are.

Once you have automated the first new habits so much that you no longer have to think about them – this is usually the case after about a month – think about two more. As soon as these have been internalized, tackle the next two – until you have corrected the errors you identified in step 2! If this is the case, address the next unfavorable eating patterns – and develop healthy mini-habits again… You see: Changing your diet is a long-term project, but one where you are completely in charge – and don’t have to go without your culinary favorites. You decide what you change and how you do it!

Step 4: Focus on filling foods when making new habits When you start changing your diet, you should always keep one thing in mind – in everything you do: Only those who fill you up will be able to stick to an adapted diet. So always design your new habits around the healthiest fillers. Among the macronutrients this is protein, among the micronutrients it is fiber. In addition, all types of vegetables are absolute slimming foods – as are valuable fats. You should put together your new habits from these puzzle pieces.

Research knows: Anyone who combines all of the above will quickly become full, stay full longer – and therefore lose weight more easily. Without counting a single calorie.

