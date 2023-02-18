Among the most appreciated and consumed drinks in Italy, but also in the world, we certainly find coffee. If you don’t go overboard with the quantities, coffee is also very beneficial for our body. Obviously, however, in addition to having positive sides, it also has negative ones. For example, if we drink a cup, our heartbeat will increase from about 60/80 beats per minute to 100 or even more.

For all healthy people, who have no pathology, drinking a cup of coffee is more than good, since it helps to reduce heart attacks as it trains the heart, increasing the shrinking capacity of the heart muscle.

Never drink coffee if you are in these conditions: here’s what they are

The speech made before, however, does not apply to all people who have heart problems, who should reduce or eliminate coffee from their diet. To the normal one, you can undoubtedly prefer the decaffeinated one, which is better in many points of view.

Among the subjects to whom good coffee is not recommended we also find who suffers from anxiety, nervousness or who is facing a particularly stressful period. In fact, caffeine could aggravate the situation, that is, it could encourage the mind leading to a state of wakefulness or excitement. So for this reason it is recommended to avoid it, but if you really cannot do without it, you can drastically reduce the quantities or opt for the decaffeinated one.

The same goes for those suffering from hypertension and even in this case, if you don’t want to give up coffee altogether, decaffeinated coffee is recommended. In any case, however, you shouldn’t drink more than three cups a day. However, coffee is a good ally of our body, with some exceptions such as those mentioned above. In fact, as it contains antioxidants, it also helps reduce the development of skin cancer.