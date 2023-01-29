Bananas most likely correspond to the best known, most widespread and culturally appreciated fruit and due to their traditional shape they also constitute an important “energy base”, also practical to carry as a snack, in particular thanks to a widespread category of nutrients. However bananas in some cases are not suitable for consumption, but in which cases?

Never eat bananas in these cases: here are the ones. “Caution”

The banana is essentially the edible berry, obtained after “crossing”, of banana plant of tropical origin which is the largest known fruit plant. Bananas are part of the export trade of many countries sufficiently suited to the growth and development of these fruits.

As it is known, the banana has an elongated shape, noticeably curved and it continues to ripen even after it is separated from the plant, a ripening which is evident from the appearance of the peel which goes from green to yellow to brown.

Bananas increase in glycemic index, i.e. in sugar intake as they ripen, so the yellow ones are on average loaded, and the brown ones are significantly loaded, and are therefore not suitable for consumption by those suffering from high blood sugar or those is following a particular diet, while the green ones tend to be less tasty but in addition to being lighter they are also the richest in fiber.

The sugar content of fruit increases with ripening due to the effect of an enzyme which transforms the starches present in the fruit into sugar.

But who shouldn’t eat bananas? The action of bananas can have negative effects on those who suffer from pathologies such as liver or kidney failure but also on the part of those suffering from gastroduodenal ulcers and those who tend to suffer from food allergies.

It is always good to consult a doctor if you experience problems following the intake of these fruits.