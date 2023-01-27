Bananas are an extremely common and popular fruit also due to their characteristic shape, color and texture which make this variant immediately recognizable. Although it is an extremely “positive” fruit from a nutritional point of view, from many points of view there are contraindications and situations that highlight when it is not a good idea to consume it.

Never eat bananas in these cases: that’s why it’s not recommended

The banana is probably the most widespread type of fruit in the commercial sector after apples and is one of the most famous tropical products. It is the baca of the largest fruit plant in the world, which arrived at its current form after many years of “crossing”.

The banana has existed widely in Europe for not too many centuries, probably introduced by the Portuguese through trade with the African populations, but it has been since the nineteenth century that it has become absolutely “common” on our tables.

The nutritional contribution sees this fruit being rich in mineral salts (especially potassium which is very present) but also vitamins such as B6 and C, and pectin, all elements useful for obtaining beneficial effects in relation to our body but also a generic, in particular in energy function but also to improve digestion.

When is it better not to consume bananas? The nutritional intake also varies according to ripeness, for example yellow bananas are healthier for the skin but also more in calories, while the more ripe ones bring greater benefits for digestion and bones. In fact, bananas ripen even after being harvested due to the enzymes that transform the starch contained in the fruit into sugars.

More specifically, those suffering from precise problems such as gastroduodenal ulcer, but also in different cases such as liver failure or renal failure, as the starch and pectin contained can significantly increase the problems already present in these disorders.