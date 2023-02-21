Chocolate is, as we well know, one of those foods that everyone loves and which it is difficult to do without. Further it is among the most debated and controversial. Almost always, in fact, one wonders whether chocolate is good or bad, especially if consumed in a specific part of the day. One of the most widespread doubts is whether eating it in the evening is good or bad. Surely even in this case, the answers are conflicting so there is no definitive answer.

Never eat chocolate before going to sleep: “crazy”

Chocolate can provide various benefits to our body. This food especially in the dark variety is full of polyphenols which strengthen the immune system and prevent strokes and heart attacks. Furthermore, being made up mostly of simple sugars, it is good for the mood, as it releases serotonin, a hormone capable of decreasing anxiety levels in the body. Reading an Australian study today, we know that chocolate has the same effects as anxiolytics and could even replace them. In addition to this, it supports the metabolic functions thanks to the presence of mineral salts such as magnesium, phosphorus and calcium and vitamins, in particular those of group A present especially in the milk variety.

However, just as it has antioxidants, it also has caffeine and this is not good if taken before bed. If your plans include the desire to sleep and eat well, then you don’t have to consume it in the evening. Indeed this food keeps you awake, you will have a restless night. On the contrary, chocolate is good to be taken in the morning, with the whole day ahead and capable of giving the right energy to face work and various commitments. Experts also recommend taking 30 g a day, but not every day. It could hurt the stomach, it could also cause diarrhea in particularly sensitive people or with intestinal and colon joint disorders. It is natural that those suffering from diabetes must be very careful and take very little. Finally, not only those suffering from colon and intestinal disorders, but also those suffering from heartburn should be careful, as well as those with tachycardia, arrhythmia and chronic migraine.