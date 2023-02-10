Chocolate is defined as the food of the Gods for the ancient Mayas, today it is a real delicacy for millions of admirers, chocolate is made up of multiple chemical molecules that have a positive effect on our DNA.

Thanks to the substances enclosed in cocoa, dark chocolate has beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system, heart, arteries and mood; it also has aphrodisiac and stimulating properties and contains antioxidants that decrease the effects of oxidative stress. Consuming chocolate before bed is a bad habit for sleep.

Never Eat Chocolate Before Sleeping: Here’s Why

Even chocolate, in fact, contains caffeine which does not allow the body to rest. Therefore, caffeine and the other stimulants contained in cocoa increase the heart rate and slow down proper rest. In fact, one of the reasons for insomnia is represented by incorrect eating habits such as the intake, especially in the evening hours, of electrifying foods such as cocoa, coffee, tea and cola. A study presented in the Journal of Clinical SleepMedicine has proven that a diet full of vegetable fibers increases the duration of the deepest phase of sleep, unlike those who tend to go beyond it with foods rich in saturated fats.

The consumption of primarily sugary foods, on the other hand, was linked to an unrefreshing sleep, divided by a disproportionate number of awakenings. Chocolate then awakens the taste buds, and prevents sleep. It includes caffeine, but the measure varies according to the type. Milk chocolate packs twenty milligrams into one hundred grams. About three times as much as a cup of decaf coffee. A bar of dark chocolate, on the other hand, has much more.

About thirty milligrams which resembles almost as much as that found in a cup of tea. Chocolate, it still needs to be added, contains other stimulating substances. First the theobromine. This is a compound that makes it risky for dogs and cats because they metabolize it very slowly. Finally, theobromine, which accelerates the heartbeat and causes insomnia, is found in small quantities especially in dark chocolate.